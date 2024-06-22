Lorraine Kelly 'so happy' as pregnant daughter Rosie announces engagement with incredible photos

Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter, Rosie Kelly, has announced the wonderful news that she and her boyfriend, Steve White, are engaged!

The 29-year-old shared the details of the exciting moment on Saturday morning with a slew of incredible photos showing off her dazzling engagement ring which is simply to die for!

© Instagram Rosie was elated by the gesture and looked beautiful as she shared the news with followers

It appears as though fiancé Steve popped the question whilst the pair were on holiday judging by the incredible sea views and gargantuan palm trees featured in the images.

Captioning the photos, Rosie excitedly penned: "There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji]. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

© Instagram Rosie Cradled her baby bump, showing off her new accessory!

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji] Going for a lie down now…"

The photos showed Rosie looking absolutely stunning in a cream strapless dress that perfectly accentuated her blossoming baby bump as she flashed her ring at the camera. She also slipped on a pair of glamorous over-sized sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

© Instagram Rosie's dazzling ring looked beautiful on her

A second snap showed her cradling her tummy with her left hand, and a third saw the brunette beauty pout for the camera as she waved her hand towards her face.

It's safe to say that Lorraine couldn't be more delighted with the news, and was one of the first people to take to the comments section.

© Instagram Rosie is expecting her child with fiancé Steve

"So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter," the ITV star penned.

Others were quick to weigh in. Christine Lampard wrote: "Amazing news!! Congratulations!" One follower added: "I was going to say how pretty then I saw the ring… Oh my [red love heart emoji] Congratulations!!"

Although Rosie had no idea what her fiancé was planning, her nails couldn't have looked more immaculate, painted in a glossy pink summery hue.

Rosie is expecting a baby girl, and first shared the news of her first child's gender in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last month. See the moment she shared the news in the video below.

WATCH: HELLO! Exclusive: Rosie Kelly Smith's gender reveal

During the conversation, Lorraine couldn't help but gush when talking about her soon-to-be granddaughter.

"This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," she says. "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

