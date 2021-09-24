Lorraine Kelly's weight loss story revealed – how she dropped two dress sizes without dieting The Lorraine star has shared various tips and tricks over the years

Lorraine Kelly previously opened up about having gained weight during lockdown in an interview with HELLO! (didn’t we all?!), but prior to that, the TV presenter revealed how she had dropped two dress sizes, from a size 14 to a size 10. Of course, what works for Lorraine might not work for you – we're all different, after all – but if you're looking for some motivation, or even some tips and tricks you can adapt to suit your own approach, here's everything Lorraine did to get her health back on track.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly reveals plans to get fit again after lockdown weight gain

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals how she's working to lose weight

How did Lorraine Kelly lose weight?

Speaking on This Morning last year, Lorraine revealed that 'diets' in the traditional sense don't work. Who knew?

"I don't think diets work," she explained. Instead, she says her weight loss was largely down to "portion control".

"Portion control and not snacking so much are important, as well as being sensible," she explained.

READ: Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie mark exciting milestone

Lorraine Kelly previously dropped two dress sizes

In an interview with The Sun, she added: "I have learned the hard way that daft diets will ultimately make you fat. I do tend to eat sensibly during the week, but I certainly don't exist on sticks of celery, because I'd be miserable.

"We are all far more likely to stick to a healthy eating plan if we have proper tasty food, and won't drop out of an exercise routine if it's good fun."

What Lorraine is referring to is sustainability – it's about making a lifestyle change, as opposed to looking for a quick fix.

Lorraine and husband Steve are tackling the famous Thames Path walk

As for exercise, Lorraine told HELLO! that post-lockdown, she and husband had decided to "tackle the famous Thames Path from the source of the River Thames in Wiltshire winding all the way through Oxford, Henley and then into the centre of London, ending up almost 200 miles away at the Thames Barrier". She explained that the pair would be splitting it up into bite-sized chunks which, naturally, makes it a more attainable and enjoyable challenge.

Previously, she attended fitness classes, with her friend Maxine Jones. "It's great going to keep fit, but mentally it also makes me feel better," Lorraine said.

The upshot? Make your meals and exercise routine something you look forward to, like Lorraine does.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.