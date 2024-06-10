Chrissy Teigen reaches 'new level of tired' with 4 kids including 2 under 2

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have their hands full parenting four kids including two under the age of two.

The All of Me video star joked "a new level of tired has been unlocked" as she posted a series of precious new family photos, sharing a snapshot of their daily life with fans in all its chaotic glory.

Chrissy, 38, shared two carousels of photographs featuring the couple's adorable children Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, 16 months, and Wren, 11 months.

Little Esti looked adorable in a printed dress while baby Wren - who arrived four months after his sister via surrogate - was living his best life, chowing down on chicken wings and playing with his older siblings.

One striking thing fans noticed was how hands-on big sister Luna is with the youngest kids, feeding them their bottles and taking care of them.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have their hands full with kids Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, 16 months, and Wren, 11 months

"LOVE how Luna is so involved! Not only at home but within her community! Raising little stewards of the world," one fan wrote after seeing a snap of Luna putting together donation bags for charity.

Cravings CEO Chrissy, who has amassed a legion of loyal followers thanks to her no-holds-barred approach to social media, refreshingly hasn't hidden the fact she and John employ four nannies to mind their children when they're tied up with work.

Back in 2023, she thanked her four nannies on Instagram on Mother's Day, penning: "Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be. I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. We love you."

© Instagram Cravings CEO Chrissy was praised for letting daughter Luna be hands-on with her younger siblings

Chrissy Teigen's parenting rules with her four kids

Chrissy is an open book when it comes to family life – but there's one rule she intends to follow as her kids get older.

Just last week, the model took part in the Aura Digital Parenting Summit in New York, revealing that while she shares photos of her children online, she won't be letting her kids have their own platforms anytime soon.

© Instagram Chrissy has been candid in the past about having 4 nannies for her 4 kids (pictured: baby Esti)

"Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social,", she said. "I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids."

"They [children] won’t have the capacity to understand how fake this [expletive] is," she added during her heartfelt panel talk.

Chrissy puts her family first, chaos and all. Speaking before the family welcomed Wren via surrogate, she confessed that parenting three kids was a handful.

© Instagram Chrissy puts her family first, chaos and all

"Two was hard. But three is comically difficult because you're so outnumbered and it's so ridiculous," the star told Parents magazine.

"You look around and one's barfing on themselves, the other one's doing ninja kickflips, and then my baby girl is just being perfect in the corner," she added.

"Everybody's so different; it's so crazy, but I love it. And at least it's funny and at least you're entertained. You're not suffering. It's like, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe we did this – this is so funny!"

© Instagram Baby Wren, who arrived via surrogate just a few months after Esti was born, is on the move

Chrissy and John Legend's journey to becoming a family of four

In 2020, Chrissy and John tragically lost their baby boy Jack, sharing the painful experience openly on social media.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote in her heartwrenching post.

"To our Jack – I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she said.

© Instagram John and Chrissy's eldest son Miles is getting into sports

After the trauma of losing Jack, Chrissy didn't think she'd be able to carry more children, but decided to go via the IVF route with Esti before choosing a surrogate for Wren.

In January 2023, John and Chrissy announced the happy news that they had welcomed their second daughter, Esti, following a lengthy IVF journey.

© Instagram The Legend family are always open and honest on social media

Mere months later, last June, the superstar couple welcomed their second son, Wren, via their surrogate named Alexandra.