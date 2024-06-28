Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Chrissy Teigen's must-see photo with lookalike daughter Luna, 8, has fans saying the same thing
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their children, Miles and Luna pose with Minnie Mouse© Getty

Chrissy Teigen's adorable photo with lookalike daughter Luna, 8, has fans saying the same thing

The Bring the Funny star is mother to Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Chrissy Teigen's fans delighted in a sweet family update on Thursday as she shared a carousel of new photos of her four children Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months.

The Lip Sync Battle star's daughter Luna, eight, was seen at Chrissy's $17.5m Beverly Hills home she shares with her The Voice star husband John Legend looking adorable in a striped jumper which sparked a fan reaction.

Luna, Chrissy teigen's daughter, smiling at home© Instagram
This new photo of Luna had Chrissy's fans saying the same thing

"Luna is your twin! My gosh she is so big now," wrote one fan, while another added: "Isn't she?! And those babies are totally Daddy. Miles is a combo, I think."

A third fan penned: "LUNA! I remember when she was born I can’t get over her being such a big girly!!!".

Wren Stephens eating in high chair© Instagram
Wren tucked into his food

Another photo showed Chrissy's youngest, Wren, who was adorable tucking into his dinner in a high chair. Esti was also seen playing with plastic blocks in their stunning living room before a sweet photo where the one-year-old was seen with Miles who was his 'All of Me' singer dad's twin.

Chrissy teigen's daughter playing with building blocks© Instagram
Chrissy's home is a child-friendly haven

Miles was seen wearing a cute sky blue Nike tracksuit while Esti wore a little floral dress with a bow in her hair. "Always trying to get back home to you," the busy mom-of-four penned with crying face emojis.

Miles and Esti, John Legend's kids, outside© Instagram
Miles looked just like his dad John Legend

Chrissy Teigen's parenting rules

The Cravings CEO is refreshingly open on her social media about the realities of being a working mom. She recently shared a carousel of family photos which was captioned: "A new level of tired has been unlocked."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's four children playing on swings at home © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have their hands full with kids

Her children were seen playing in the backyard of their impressive home which is just like an adventure playground.

Chrissy Teigen mothering daughter Esti at family home © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen is a doting mom

The former Sports Illustrated model took part in the Aura Digital Parenting Summit in New York, revealing that while she shares photos of her children on social media, she won't be letting her kids have their own platforms anytime soon.

Chrissy Teigen pushing daughter Esti on swingset© Instagram
The Legend family are always open and honest on social media

"Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social,", she said. "I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids."

Chrissy and John love time outdoors with the kids© Instagram
Chrissy shares the realities of motherhood

She also spoke candidly about mom life in an interview with Parents magazine."Two was hard. But three is comically difficult because you're so outnumbered and it's so ridiculous," Chrissy confessed. 

Chrissy Teigen with kids and dogs in backyard© Instagram
Chrissy plays with the kids at home

"Everybody's so different; it's so crazy, but I love it. And at least it's funny and at least you're entertained. You're not suffering. It's like, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe we did this – this is so funny!"

