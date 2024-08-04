Victoria Beckham's muscles are next level in plunging beach dress as husband David reacts

With private yachts, vineyard dinner dates and lavish coastal lunches, the Beckham family have seriously dialled up the luxury on their Italian family holiday this summer.

Posting a series of sun-drenched photographs to his Instagram Story on Saturday, David Beckham shared a photograph of his ultra-elegant wife, Victoria, lapping up the sunshine in a plunging V-neck beach dress.

"Annoyingly elegant," David captioned the photograph of Victoria, who was wearing a large floppy sun hat and several glittering diamond bangles as she lounged on a luxe rocking chair reading a book.

The former Spice Girl looked phenomenal in the light, her rippling arm muscles and ultra-toned physique highlighted in the sunshine.

Sporty Spice: Victoria's toned physique was displayed in her elegant black beach dress

In another photo, the fashion designer looked equally exquisite in a plunging back swimsuit, letting her tumbling brunette hair whip past her shoulders in the wind.

Victoria looked so elegant in an all-black bikini

Victoria Beckham's intense workout routine

VB is no stranger to a hardcore workout, and has previously credited her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness routine as the thing that makes her happiest.

Victoria told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her exercise routine begins between 5.30 am and 6 am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a "mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes".

During an interview with The Sun in August 2022, the personal trainer Bobby Rich – who also works with David – gave fans an insight into her fitness routine, explaining that Victoria works out five days a week, explaining her lean silhouette.

"Victoria's training is a priority to her and her dedication is nothing short of impressive," he said. "She is with me in the gym five days a week – and even if she's travelling there are no excuses, and we move to online sessions. Either way, she's putting the work in. My methodology and application towards Victoria's training is based on my own conditioning programming I used when competing."

Victoria showed off her impressive flexibility in her home gym

He continued: "The biggest difference in Victoria's training is the introduction of strength training and functional movements, such as overhead squats, cleans and snatches."

Victoria and David are joined on holiday by their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, while their eldest son Brooklyn remains in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria enjoy family holiday

Speaking with Nicole Kidman for Vogue Australia, Victoria shed light on her enduring love for David and their children after 25 years of marriage.

"I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met," she began. "We really laugh. And we really support each other in regards to our careers and passions. I said to him last night–and the kids–after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me.

The Beckhams are currently in Capri, Italy

"And it’s really important that the children see that. I feel very thankful and grateful that I have not compromised with my career, and I can still do what I love, and I enjoy it."