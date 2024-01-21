David Beckham poses topless in new self-care video – and wife Victoria has the cheekiest response

David Beckham takes wellness very seriously. The sports star – who follows a strict seven-minute skincare regimen, and regularly trains with Gunnar Peterson – is also a fan of cold therapy.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, David, 48, gave fans a glimpse of his latest 'Self-care Sunday' at what appears to be his £12 million Cotswolds home.

Sharing a video of himself outdoors, the former football star captioned it: "Self-care Sunday. 3 degrees today, perfect for a Sunday rest day @victoriabeckham can I get a HOT CHOCOLATE with a Nespresso shot. Sorry, Victoria just said 'what's the magic word' PLEASE."

Prompting a flirty response from his wife, Victoria, 49, promptly replied in the comments. "As you asked so nicely and are just wearing your tighty-whiteys," she teased.

Cold water therapy, also referred to as cold body therapy or cold therapy, is simply being exposed to cold temperatures. According to Dr Sarah Brewer, medical director of supplement brand Healthspan, cold water therapy can improve circulation, reduce water retention and even regulate blood pressure, as it improves the responsiveness of blood vessels.

Additionally, exposure to cold water can help support our immunity, because it increases the supply of powerful antioxidant glutathione, which is important in our immune response. As for the mental benefits of cold water therapy, Dr Brewer explains that it "stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression."

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness," she continues. "It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

© Clive Rose Since retiring from football, David has made wellness a top priority

Since retiring from professional football in 2013, David has made wellness a top priority. Speaking to Into The Gloss in 2018, the father-of-four detailed his approach.

"I was lucky when I was playing—I never had to watch what I ate. I always looked after myself, I wasn't a drinker in any way. So for myself, I've always looked after my body, and I was able to go away for the summer for three weeks, eat what I want, and come back and virtually be the same weight," he began.

© Instagram The star maintains a balanced diet, and exercises regularly, favouring boxing, cycling and running

"Obviously, now I've retired, so it's slightly different—I have to work out and do things that I actually enjoy, because I get bored really easily. I like to jump from boxing to cycling to running, to doing different stuff. But my diet, I like food too much to cut everything out. I'm more aware of it now than I was 20 years ago. I'm a big fan of acupuncture, deep tissue massage, and cupping—things like that," he said.

"When you have sore muscles and sore parts of your body, acupuncture releases that and then the cupping is a kind of release as well. They work for me. I do that as much as possible—I mean, I have four kids, so I have to make the time to actually have a massage. Mostly I have a massage when I'm on the road, travelling, things like that."