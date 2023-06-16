Victoria Beckham send fans into a frenzy with shirtless photo of David in the gym

Victoria Beckham sends fans into a frenzy with shirtless photo of David in the gym

Victoria Beckham sent fans into a frenzy on Friday morning, when she shared a photo of David Beckham shirtless in the gym.

In the snap, David is wearing a tiny pair of black shorts and carrying a black paper bag with Eton written on it, and Victoria shared that her husband had her giggling with his silly joke.

She captioned the photo: "There are days when @davidbeckham really makes me laugh. He walks into the gym and says he's 'off to school'," referring to the fact he's carrying an Eton bag.

While fans likely loved the joke, they were more excited by David's body, with fans falling over themselves to thank VB for the post.

"Gotta love V, she always helps the sisterhood out," one fan joked, while another commented: "Hot Daddy, thank Vic." A third wrote: "Just another reason to love my girl V."

Other eagle-eyed followers honed in on a tablet in the back of the shot, which appeared to be showing a clip of Moto Moto in Madagascar 2.

"Why's that on the laptop tho?" One fan asked, while another queried: "Are you comparing him to Moto Moto on the iPad?" A third added: "I love the image on the iPad in the background."

Granted, Madagascar is an unusual film to have on while working out – maybe Harper is home and joining her parents in the gym?

© Photo: Instagram Victoria Beckham often shares peeks inside their home gym

Given that the Beckhams have their own gym in their London home, they family has the luxury of watching whatever they like while exercising!

The gym features floor-to-ceiling mirrors along one wall, and equipment including a treadmill, rowing machine and exercise bikes and we have previously been treated to glimpses in the impressive gym when VB posted a photo from one of her own workouts on Instagram.

© Getty David Beckham has always had a toned body

As keen exercise fans, the family also have their own fitness centre at their home in the Cotswolds, which has the same style mirrors lining the wall, a treadmill with a TV screen to keep them entertained while they exercise, and views out to the barn conversion's expansive grounds.

