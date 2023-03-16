Victoria and David Beckham hold hands during intense fitness challenge

David and Victoria Beckham proved that the couple that works out together stays together with their latest fitness challenge.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a snap of the duo in the midst of a seriously intense workout, holding hands as they performed leg raises. Victoria was dressed in her trademark head-to-toe black, while David was shirtless for their session. See their sweat-inducing workout below.

Victoria's fans were quick to praise the fashion designer and her husband, writing: "Don't even look out of puff!", while another commented: "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Others marvelled at their commitment to working out together, writing: "Couple workout goals," and: "Those who work out together, stay together."

Victoria and David Beckham both work hard in the gym

A third commented: "You really love each other!!! Keeping magic in the real world, day by day!"

VB has a famously strict workout schedule, comprising of weightlifting and cardio, and while David's strong physique clearly shows he is committed to fitness too, he takes his regime less seriously, poking fun at his wife in the summer of 2022 as she performed lunges on their yacht while on holiday in the middle of the sea.

Victoria Beckham is dedicated to working out

It's not just Victoria's workout schedule that is strict – she sticks to a regimented eating plan too, reportedly having eaten fish and vegetables every day for almost 25 years.

Speaking about VB's dinner of choice, David said: "Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there."

DISCOVER: 'I trained like Victoria Beckham for one week – and the results will surprise you'

That said, she was tempted to sway from her dinner of choice in February 2023, following a steak recipe her son Brooklyn shared on Instagram.

Reposting a video of Brooklyn whipping up a steak soup, Victoria wrote: "Harper is excited for me to attempt this tomorrow for dinner!"

