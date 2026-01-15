Victoria Beckham's 'cocoon' workout that makes her heart rate soar

Followers of Victoria Beckham's Instagram are often treated to videos of her and David enjoying workouts as a couple in their state-of-the-art home gyms in London and in the Cotswolds – and it transpires that the kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, sometimes join in too.

While we're yet to see the Beckham offspring partaking in Victoria's famously intense weight training sessions, the younger members of the family have reportedly been spotted joining their parents at Hot Pod Yoga in Belgravia, and Victoria even spoke about the class on Netflix, calling the pod in which the class takes place a "tent like a vagina."

The Beckhams' family yoga classes are nothing new – they first publicly did yoga together back in 2019 while on holiday in Italy.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham is flexible through her yoga practice

Victoria shared a selection of funny videos of the family trying their hand at yoga, with the fashion icon saying at the time she was "useless," before lamenting the fact that David was a natural, effortlessly performing a headstand. "FFS!! Of course he can do it!!" Victoria joked, adding: "Who knew he was such a yogi?".

The Beckhams' family workout

For the uninitiated, the Beckhams' yoga classes of choice, Hot Pod Yoga, offer yoga sessions that take place in a darkly lit inflatable pod, heated to 37 degrees Celsius. Relaxing music plays throughout the session, with the dim lighting creating a calming atmosphere, even as your body heats up – and gets seriously sweaty.

© Hotpod Hot Pod Yoga is done inside an inflatable cocoon

The cocoon-like setting is supremely relaxing, and the added element of a heated space combined with the challenging workout makes for a heartrate raising sessions.

While VB tends to favour high-intensity workouts, the benefits of hot yoga are varied, building mental and physical strength. Key benefits include building mental and physical resilience, reducing stress, and supporting better sleep – all things a busy businesswoman like Victoria needs in her life.

Hot Pod Yoga cites the following benefits, too.

A cardiovascular boost

Adaptation to the heat

Increased flexibility

Better focus

Less stress

Endorphin production

Victoria Beckham's yoga practice

While VB has spoken extensively about her exercise routine, she rarely mentions yoga, but in the opening scene of her Netflix documentary, the former Spice Girl can be seen performing a yoga-style stretching routine – perhaps a hobby she learned about from her former bandmate Geri Halliwell, who was a famous devotee of the practice in the early 2000s and during her pregnancies.

© Instagram Yoga is part of Victoria's strict fitness routine

Though Victoria seemed surprised that David was a natural at yoga, the former footballer has reportedly been practising since 2017 with fitness influencer Shone Vertue – no wonder he pulled off his inversions with skill!