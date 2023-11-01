Duchess Sophie is so like daughter Lady Louise Windsor in sporty photos

Lady Louise Windsor is known for borrowing her mother's clothes, often rocking Duchess Sophie's chic ensembles for royal occasions, but that's not the only way the 19-year-old St. Andrews student takes after her mother.

The young royal is a keen horse rider, with carriage driving a particular passion for her, and in unearthed photos of Duchess Sophie, it becomes clear where Lady Louise found her passion.

In photos from May 1999, the Duchess of Edinburgh rides a handsome dark horse in Windsor Great Park, trotting alongside Prince Edward, whom she married the following month.

© Getty Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward share a passion for horse riding

Duchess Sophie is dressed for the occasion, in white jodhpurs and a camel blazer alongside black riding boots and a protective helmet – and she looks so similar to Lady Louise. See photos of the duo below…

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor and Duchess Sophie are so alike

When it comes to her protective headwear, we're glad Sophie has always been cautious when it comes to her safety when she's on horseback, as the royal took a tumble from her horse in 2011, just days before the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding.

While hacking on her horse in Windsor Great Park, Sophie, who was 46 at the time, reportedly fell from her horse. The royal was taken to hospital following the accident.

Prince Edward's wife had an X-ray at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Windsor, which revealed she had broken a rib and badly bruised several others.

Sophie was sent home with painkillers to ease the discomfort – broken ribs tend to be left to heal on their own, as there's not much that can be done to splint or support them.

© Getty Duchess Sophie has always loved horse riding

Lady Louise isn't immune from horse-related injuries, either. The teen fell from her pony in 2012, resulting in a broken arm, which caused much distress to her mother, who immediately cancelled her engagements for the day to be by her daughter's side.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said at the time: "Lady Louise broke her left arm after falling from her pony while riding at Windsor this morning. She has been treated by doctors and is now resting at home.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor is a keen rider

"The Countess of Wessex was supposed to go to Manchester today with the Earl but understandably stayed with her daughter."

We're happy that neither of the ladies was deterred from their horse-related hobbies after their mishaps!

