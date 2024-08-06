Duchess Sophie steals the show in £1,198 purple floral frock at the Olympics

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stole the show with her vibrant appearance on day ten at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 59-year-old royal was a vision in a stunning purple floral dress as she celebrated Team GB's gold medal victory in the women's team sprint, which set a new world record on day ten of the games.

Sophie's choice of attire was impeccable. She wore an Erdem ‘Roisin’ Floral-Print Midi Dress, priced at £1,198, paired with white High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers.

Her hair was elegantly pinned back in a soft bun, complementing her natural makeup look perfectly.

Sophie was seen beaming with joy and clapping enthusiastically as she watched the thrilling events unfold.

Her radiant smile and expressive reactions reflect her genuine excitement and support for Team GB.

© Karwai Tang Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh paired her frock with espadrilles

The purple floral dress, with its intricate design and flattering silhouette, further enhanced her strong presence in the crowd.

This outing comes after Sophie dazzled in another chic ensemble during her visit to the UK Olympic Games Operations Centre at the British Embassy.

She later attended the men’s field hockey quarter-final, exuding elegance in a relaxed yet stylish dress by Gabriela Hearst.

© Karwai Tang Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh celebrates after Team GB claim gold in the women's team sprint

The dress featured a belted waist, adding a touch of definition to the angelic style. Sophie completed her look with Hollywood-style sunglasses by Cartier and fabulous shoes by Toms.

Interestingly, traditional royal protocol frowns upon wedged shoes. As reported in Vanity Fair, "The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes.

© Karwai Tang Sophie cheers on

She really doesn't like them, and it's well-known among the women in the family." Despite this, Sophie confidently sported her Toms wedges, showcasing her individual style and modern approach to royal fashion.

On Saturday, Sophie joined the ranks of royal family members attending the Paris 2024 Olympics.

© Instagram / @mennarawlings Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue as she touched down in Paris

She met with Menna Rawlings, HM Ambassador to France and Monaco, who shared a delightful snap of them together at L'hôtel De Charost.

Sophie looked fabulous in a blue shirt dress by Max Mara, paired once again with her beloved Toms shoes.