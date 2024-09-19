Brad Pitt, 60, and George Clooney, 63, look eternally youthful during joint red carpet appearance

Brad Pitt and George Clooney looked younger than their years when they attended the Hollywood premiere of their new Apple TV+ movie, Wolfs, on Wednesday.

Brad, 60, and George, 63, appear to be rolling back the years and both looked dapper as they posed for photos at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Brad is continuing his style transformation that reflects his youthful vibe and wore loose-fitting tan pants with a matching jacket and open-collared white shirt.

He also rocked a pair of off-white loafers and accessorized with some stylish black sunglasses.

George, meanwhile, opted for his typical attire of a black suit but also softened his look with a matching open-collared shirt.

He has recently been sporting a subtle change to his hair too. Not only is it a lighter shade of gray, but the length is also shorter and more polished than his previous longer 'quiff' style.

Brad's fresh-faced appearance is no doubt down to the lifestyle changes he has made over the last few years.

In a 2019 interview with Esquire, he revealed that his approach to skincare and health has evolved dramatically.

"I grew up with a country mentality, kind of, you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on," he said.

"I think that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that."

This newfound self-care mindset may have helped the father of six maintain his youthful glow naturally.

He has also quit smoking after admitting he struggled with moderation when it came to cigarettes.

"I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day," he said. "It's not in my makeup. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive it into the ground. I've lost my privileges."

These lifestyle changes likely improved his overall health, skin, and appearance.

Brad and George have more in common with each other than just looking younger than their years. He has also followed in George's footsteps and is dating a woman outside of the showbiz world.

The Fight Club actor has been in a relationship with jewelry designer, Inés de Ramón for two years after they met through mutual friends.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and have since been photographed out and about in New York together, too.

Meanwhile, George has been married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney since 2014 after they also met through mutual friends the year prior.

Thought to be an eternal bachelor, George famously said he'd never marry or have children, revealing about his pre-married life: "I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like: 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

According to relationship and dating coach, Jacob Lucas, Brad may even seek George's advice about his romance.

"It may be that Brad tends to go for women also in the public eye, which hasn't worked out the best, so now he might want to get to know someone away from that world," he told HELLO!

"I expect Brad will reach out to George," Jacob added. "George will know how to navigate this dynamic and what could come up."