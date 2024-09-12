Dua Lipa showcases her legs covered with bruises in new photo

Dua Lipa has another MTV Video Music Award to add to her growing list of accolades! The 29-year-old singer picked up her second Moon Man last night at the 2024 VMAs.

While she wasn't in attendance, her video for "Houdini," the lead single off her latest studio album Radical Optimism, walked away with the prize for Best Choreography (she was also nominated for Best Pop and "Illusion" earned a nod for Best Cinematography).

"Houdini," choreographed by Charm La'Donna, beat out underrated favorites "Tiny Moves" by Bleachers (choreographed by lead Jack Antonoff's wife Margaret Qualley) and "Touching the Sky" by Rauw Alejandro, and heavy hitters like Lisa's "Rockstar," Tate McRae's "Greedy," and Troye Sivan's "Rush."

Dua celebrated the big win for her song by taking to Instagram and sharing some memories from the making of the video, which was released soon after the track dropped in November 2023.

Along with stills from the video itself, she included a photo of her legs extended into the air and covered with bruises, particularly around the knees, to show just how rigorous the choreography actually turned out to be.

© Instagram Dua showed the bruises on her legs while filming the video for "Houdini"

"HOUDINI WINNING BEST CHOREO AT THE @vmas LAST NIGHT!! I KNOW THASSSS RIGHT @charmladonna !!!!! Worth all the bruises!!!!" she captioned her post. "We have come so far and got more to goooo Thank youuuuu for all the [love] and support!!!!"

Dua previously spoke with Rolling Stone about how "Houdini" came to be (which funnily enough was also represented on the VMAs stage by Eminem's new track of the same name), explaining that she made the record with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker while she was spending time in Los Angeles.

© Instagram The Radical Optimism era kicked off with a lot of very dance-heavy visuals

"Kevin was on the computer, and he was working on the monitors… and he just played a track," she recalls after he invited her to visit his studio, and played the opening riff of the song that inspired the rest.

Of the writing and recording process for "Houdini" and Radical Optimism in general, Dua says: "The amount of time I've spent in the studio, worked with different people, honed in on my craft, and written so many songs, I've also come into a place where I feel really confident in who I am and what I want."

© The Recording Academy Dua performed some of the album's offerings at the Grammy Awards in February as well

"I felt like my voice got stronger because of touring, and there are so many different layers to the way I've progressed as an artist. It was very easy for me to not be deviated by all these other incredible artists."

While teasing the coming singles as well ("Houdini" would be followed up by "Training Season" and "Illusion"), she said: "It really felt like it encapsulated everything that's to come, even though everything that's to come is so different. It just felt like a fun way to start."

Radical Optimism was finally released on May 3 and received positive reviews, becoming another commercial success for the English-Albanian pop star. She will embark on the Radical Optimism Tour in 2025.