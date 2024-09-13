Sharon Stone works out in tiny bikini – and her figure looks incredible

Sharon Stone is the motivation you need to stay active.

The 66-year-old displayed her incredible physique in a tiny bikini following a workout in her swimming pool.

Sharon shared a clip on Instagram of herself emerging from the water in her revealing two-piece while wearing two ankle weights. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Sharon Stone looks unreal in tiny bikini after pool workout

After she strolled out of the pool, she briefly stood with her shoulders back, her chest out, and a look of confidence on her face before slowly walking out of view.

Sharon's defined physique was clear to see, with her toned legs and trim waist stealing the show as droplets of water cascaded down her body.

While Sharon is passionate about exercise, it appears she has been working overtime to feel like the best version of herself ahead of shooting for a new movie.

The actress will star alongside Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 surprise hit about a mild-mannered family man, played by Bob, who is secretly a former government assassin.

© Instagram Sharon looked incredible in her bikini

Captioning the clip, Sharon wrote: "Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited."

Sharon works out four or five days a week to maintain her incredible physique.

© Instagram Sharon loves swimming for staying in shape

She loves to stay active but always mixes up her routines to keep her motivated. "Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion," she told Shape in 2014.

Swimming is one of Sharon's preferred methods to stay in shape. "I really like to swim, and I find that [the] butterfly is a really great overall workout for me, and a stroke that really works for my body overall," she told WSJ.

Her other workouts of choice include Pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance.

© Instagram Sharon is in incredible shape

Staying healthy is very important to the actress, especially after she spent two years learning to walk and talk again after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2001.

"I don't choose to make growing older a negative. I choose to get older. Growing older is my goal..." she previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

© Instagram Sharon works out four or five days a week

"I was in an ICU for nine days and the survival rate for what I went through is very low," she added.

"I don't need someone to make me feel bad about growing older. I'll tell you what makes you feel bad: when you think you might not."

Sharon isn't afraid to push herself either when it comes to staying healthy. "I work for it. I work at everything. To me, discipline is a kind of freedom," she once said.

© Instagram Sharon had a brain hemorrhage in 2001

Sharon's diet consists of lots of low-glycemic foods like quinoa, lentils, and vegetables. She also enjoys fish, lean meat, and eggs.

She likes to eat what she wants but makes sure not to overindulge. Some of her favourite dishes include grilled chicken, lamb, salmon, and lean steaks with steamed vegetables.

© Getty Images Sharon is mindful of her diet

"I don't eat a lot of processed food, though I haven't been able to get potato chips out of my mind!" she said to WebMD.

She also likes to stick to non-caffeinated herbal teas instead of coffee.