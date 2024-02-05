Simon Cowell missed BGT auditions amid ill health – details

Simon Cowell is an icon on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, so he was understandably disappointed when he had to halt filming during the latest season due to ill health.

The 64-year-old was forced to take a step back from the show, missing several auditions thanks to a painful headache that left him unable to work. Simon's costars Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden, along with hosts Ant and Dec, continued filming without him.

Simon was likely doubly disappointed that his health meant he had to withdraw from filming, as he has been taking steps to ensure headaches didn't get in the way of work, donning orange-tinted glasses, designed to minimise migraines.

© Getty Simon Cowell has been wearing his anti-migraine glasses for several months

The music behemoth has suffered migraines for over a decade, first speaking of the issue in 2013, when he also missed filming of BGT due to the crippling pain. Bright lights are known to trigger migraines, so Simon's eyewear should help him combat them.

Speaking of his specs, which he began wearing publicly in September 2023, Simon said: "It cuts out all the blue light on computers and iPads. I have lights in my face when I am filming so this cuts out a lot of that."

Simon has spoken in the past about preferring not to rely on painkillers, so his glasses could be an alternative to taking pills. Of his desire not to be reliant on medication following a back injury, Simon said: "I was on a lot of painkillers but I got off them really quickly. I didn't want to go down that road."

Given that his time under bright lights is likely a trigger for his migraines, one might think Simon needs to take a step back from filming permanently, with Amanda Holden seemingly confirming the plans in 2022.

© Getty Simon wearing his glasses with Lauren Siverman

Speaking of work ethic, Amanda reassured fans that Simon would not be retiring anytime soon, but that he might not be a constant on our screens.

"He is full of ideas and has some amazing ideas on the back burner. It is in Simon's blood, it is terminal, the hunger, the creativity, maybe in the end Simon won't be on camera but he's always going to be involved," she told the Daily Mail.

We hope his glasses help ease the pain of headaches!

