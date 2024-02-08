Simon Cowell's lean physique explained after addressing 'ill' health

Simon Cowell was keen to put the record straight regarding his ill health recently after the pop music mogul was absent from taping for the upcoming new series of Britain's Got Talent.

The Syco boss took to Instagram and clarified that despite reports saying he was suffering from a "mystery illness", he had in fact suffered from a migraine due to the bright studio lights which meant he missed two auditions.

Simon added: "Next week we are filming BGT in Manchester - I look forward to seeing you then," so it's clear the 64-year-old is, thankfully, feeling more himself.

Simon Cowell attends the Britain's Got Talent 2024 photocall on January 25, 2024 in London, England

He also explained this is the reason he's often seen with his rather funky orange-tinted glasses.

It seems that after suffering other health woes in recent times, such as a back injury in 2020, the father-in-one is in better shape than ever.

According to PEOPLE, Simon has been focusing on his health after his previous bike accident and has been using the celeb-loved workout reformer Pilates to strengthen his back and include regular walking and other low-impact workouts in his daily routine to prioritise his fitness.

Other A-list names such as Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles and Kate Hudson are all big fans of Pilates, so it's no wonder that Simon has incorporated it into his routine. But why is it so effective?

HELLO! spoke to celebrity personal trainer, Scott Harrison, who revealed that Pilates – and other similar low-impact exercises – are fantastic for improving posture, strength and flexibility.

"Pilates is an awesome fitness system and focuses heavily on strengthening the core muscles and then from that centre of gravity, extending to the full body. This helps improve your overall stability and posture and is a great investment in your future."

Scott, who founded The Six Pack Revolution and is a Sunday Times Best Seller thanks to his book, Eat Your Way to a Six Pack, added: "Pilates also places a lot of emphasis on keeping the body in alignment, elongating and stretching the muscles.

"This helps prevent injuries and enhances overall mobility from day one to twilight years. As we get older our posture deteriorates as does our core strength and it can be challenging even just to hold ourselves upright."

This makes sense considering Simon suffered a harrowing back injury. A low-impact, strengthening exercise is a fantastic choice for the former X Factor boss to gain muscle without risking further damage.

In 2020, Simon was riding his electric bike on the grounds of his Miami home when he fell off and sustained a nasty back injury, breaking his spine in three places. Simon then underwent surgery for doctors to implement a metal rod in his back.

Scott, who has worked as a PT for numerous celebrities including Rylan Clark and Peter Andre, added: "A-Listers like Simon Cowell tend to opt for low-intensity exercises because are generally gentler on the body, reducing the risk of injury (they haven't got the time to be out of action for several weeks) compared to the high impact nature of, for example, HIIT workouts.

Simon Cowell seen attending Griselda - VIP TV screening at The May Fair Hotel on January 10, 2024

"They are also more sustainable as you get older, they promote relaxation and reduce stress which of course is very beneficial in busy, stressful lifestyles. Pilates incorporates mindful movement and breathing techniques, fostering a strong connection between the mind and body."

Despite undergoing major surgery, Simon clearly opted to recuperate long-term using exercise as opposed to medication. Speaking in September 2023 during a red carpet appearance, he said he was previously on them before, but wanted to veer away from them.

"I was on a lot of painkillers but I got off them really quickly," he said. "I didn't want to go down that road."