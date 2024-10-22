Dylan Dreyer reveals secret to super fit physique and confesses she's 'obsessed'

Dylan Dreyer successfully juggles a busy career and home life, but still manages to look and feel her absolute best — and now we know how.

The TV host doesn't have a lot of spare time in her day as she cares for her three boys and delivers the weather reports on Today.

But Dylan recognizes the importance of keeping in shape and revealed her go-to exercise regime to fans.

Dylan swears by the Soto Method, which is described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

She took to Instagram to share an update from the workout class with Soto Method founder, Hilary Hoffman.

"We had the incredible @hoffhil on @todayshow introducing us to the @sotomethod and I’ve been obsessed with her ever since," she wrote.

"Her workouts fit into my day so easily, and that’s not an easy feat! Thank you for inviting me to your pop up event and I’m loving the @wearbyea gear! Keep crushing it!!"

© Startraks Photo/Shutterstock Dylan makes time to workout

The classes can be attended in person or virtually, making them attainable whenever, or wherever you are.

During a previous segment on Today, Dylan said she was a "big fan" of working out at home but said sometimes it's just a case of squeezing in exercise when she can.

© Instagram Dylan has her hands full as mom

"I'll be walking Bosco and all of a sudden I'll just break out into lunges or I'm watching TV and I'll stand up and do some squats.

"Not many, but enough so that it takes the guilt off from the bowl of ice cream I'm about to eat."

© Getty Images She regulary brings the glamor to morning TV

Dylan is also a huge fan of golf, where she gets her steps in too.

While she's still very busy, now that all three of her boys, Rusty, three, Ollie four, and Calvin, seven, are in school, she has a tiny bit more time on her hands.

© Photo: Instagram Dylan finds time to workout even as a mom to three boys

Over the summer, she made sure to cherish every second with them before their youngest embarked on preschool.

Dylan shared some adorable pictures of her children having fun on the beach during her time off from work, and wrote in the caption: "Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

© Terry Wyatt Dylan looked radiant on the red carpet recently

She and Brian Fichera are proud parents to their boys and opened up about motherhood when she spoke exclusively to HELLO!.

"I wish I had started having kids sooner," she said. "Because I really love everything about kids. I never thought I would love it as much as I do."