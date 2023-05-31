Today's Dylan Dreyer's unexpected baby revelation - what the mom-of-three said about pregnancy

One look at Dylan Dreyer parenting her children and you know she's a natural, but the Today host made a surprising revelation about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!.

The mom-of-three shares Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, with her husband Brian Fichera, but she confessed that initially they weren't sure they wanted any offspring. "We didn't think we wanted kids at all," Dylan, 41, said during our chat last year.

"We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

Although when it comes to plans for baby number four, Dylan is pretty sure they won't have any more. "I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

The number three also holds a special place in both Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

That being said, after Oliver was born, Dylan thought they'd stop at two kids. "After we had Oliver, I thought I'll never do that again," she added. "But something didn't feel complete for us. Both of us had a twinge that we still wanted a third child. Now we have him and everything feels right and complete."

Dylan recently hared a lovely beach photo with her three sons

When asked by People if she would try for a baby girl, she said: "We're done, we're tapped out," before adding: "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

The family have an apartment in New York where all three boys share a room. When Dylan announced the news that she was pregnant with her third child, fans were quick to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming Russell (aka Rusty), Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

© Instagram Dylan and her husband Brian make a great team

The television host then shared a candid Instagram post revealing exactly how her three boys are fitting inside one room at their family home in New York. The space features bunk beds with a bed on top of Cal and a cot down the bottom for Oliver.

There's also an additional cot for Rusty as well as a changing table and plenty of soft toys.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan spent time at the family's vacation home by the ocean

Dylan has a trio of happy and healthy boys, but her road to being a mother-of-three wasn't smooth as it has been revealed the star suffered from secondary infertility, struggling to conceive after giving birth to her oldest son, Calvin.

© Getty Images Dylan says she and Brian are 'tapped out' when it comes to having more children

Brian opened up about their heartbreaking 2019 miscarriage, though the couple had initially opted to keep their journey private. One person who was there for them throughout their struggles was co-host Hoda Kotb. The star is still incredibly close to the family of five now. So sweet!

