Princess Kate's body-toning workout you can do at home

The Princess of Wales may be married to the future king, but that doesn't mean she has a totally unrelatable exercise regime.

During a recent engagement, Princess Kate revealed she's more like us than you might imagine, sharing that it's not just the gym that keeps her looking toned, but the simple fact she has three children that keep her busy.

When asked if she went to the gym, the 41-year-old said: "It's running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

While it doesn't sound like much, jumping on the trampoline is actually an incredibly good workout.

Princess Kate works hard to maintain her toned figure

Benefits of trampoline workouts

1. Trampolining burns serious calories

"Trampolining is a fantastic way of improving your cardiovascular endurance through an aerobic workout- similar to going out for a jog," says personal trainer Bailey Shaw, who works with wellness brand fourfive. "In a 30-minute trampolining session you can burn anything between 130-200 calories depending on your pace," she continues.

2. Trampolining tones your whole body

"The force you need to apply to bounce on a trampoline works to tone up the muscles, mainly in your legs and stomach," explains Bailey. "Add in upper body movements with some light two to three kg weights in your hand and you have a full-body workout that is proven to have you sweating after just 10 minutes."

3. Trampolining is low impact

Trampolining raises the heart rate and helps you get a serious sweat on, but it's lower impact on your joints than running because the springy platform absorbs energy.

Princess Kate is known to be a fan of running, which is high impact on the joints, so mixing it up with low impact sessions is a great idea.

Princess Kate said she trampolines every morning with her children

4. Trampoline workouts are fun!

If you think Kate's regime of HIIT and running sounds intimidating, you'll likely prefer the idea of bouncing about atop a trampoline - so much more joyful than pounding the pavements or performing burpees.

