My endometriosis was so bad I couldn't function – here's what helped

I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was 24. The pain was unbearable, and I used to spend three days a month in bed, unable to function.

I had to take sick leave every month as the pain was agonising, driving me to self-medicate with painkillers, but they'd wear off during the night and I would wake up in debilitating pain. My now husband suggested I go to the doctors for a check-up, but they dismissed the symptoms and suggested I take the contraceptive pill to lessen my period and minimise the pain, which didn't help.

I eventually went to a consultant gynaecologist who happened to be the first endometriosis specialist in the UK, and I was diagnosed.

Sherrille Riley shares how endometriosis changed her life

The painkillers eased the pain temporarily, but this was never a long-term solution. In search of something to ease the pain, I dedicated time to researching the cause of endometriosis and discovered the impact that our food choices, beauty products and sanitary items have on our overall health and wellbeing.

Many everyday products contain toxins, which are hormonal disrupters that causes inflammation - one of the things that triggers endometriosis.

Changing my life

This discovery encouraged me to scrutinise my food choices, investigate the ingredients in my beauty products and opt for healthier, more sustainable options, leading me to overhaul my lifestyle choices.

My extensive research about the causes of endometriosis inspired me to start my clean beauty concept store, Beauty Edit Mayfair. I realised that many women, myself included, had a lack of knowledge surrounding endometriosis and the ways to manage it.

Inside Beauty Edit Mayfair

Beauty Edit Mayfair fills a gap in the market by being a clean beauty concept store that offers a wide range of non-toxic beauty products ranging from skincare, perfumes, makeup and more.

Our mission is to inspire customers to make mindful choices, paying attention to the ingredients in their everyday products such as deodorants and nailcare – as these can make a difference in managing conditions such as endometriosis.



I wanted to inspire people to be more mindful and encourage beauty customers to pay close attention to the ingredients within their products, ensuring that the ingredients are good for their wellbeing, without compromising on results. If I can help one woman manage her endometriosis, I'll be happy.

