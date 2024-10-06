David Beckham reveals decadent self-care routine worth five figures at Cotswolds home

David Beckham is a big believer in self-care and typically uses Sunday as his day of rest. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the football star, who is currently back in the UK, gave fans a glimpse of the bespoke outdoor sauna and steam room at his Cotswolds home.

© Instagram David Beckham posed by his bespoke sauna

"Self-care Sunday. Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset," he captioned a snap on his stories. David's sauna, which is worth a whopping five-figure sum, was designed and installed by Iglucraft. Models can range from €29,000 to €89,000.

Like many celebrities, David's at-home routine consists of a sauna session and a cold plunge, both of which are said to have numerous benefits for our physical and mental well-being.

© Instagram The football star enjoyed 'Self-care Sunday' at his Cotswolds home

Following a busy week, which included a meeting with Prince William at RAF Northolt on Tuesday, and the launch of Brooklyn Beckham's brand Cloud23 at Wholefoods on Friday, David's Cotswold farmhouse is the ultimate retreat.

Worth around £12 million, the Grade II farmhouses embody rustic design elements, with wooden panelling and exposed brick interiors. According to Architectural Digest, it even boasts nine bedrooms.

British landscaper Marcus Barnett was employed to update the grounds and create a 'natural' lake-type swimming area. The property is also surrounded by an apiary, planting gardens, meadows, fields, a £100k treehouse and an orchard with 23 types of trees.

David and Victoria's country home sits on a vast swathe of land

Meanwhile, a tennis court has been transformed into a football pitch that David's son, Romeo Beckham, regularly practices on.

"I wanted a place where we could escape," David said in his namesake documentary, Beckham. He also revealed that one of his favourite places to kick back and relax is the £50,000 safari-style tent which he and his wife Victoria had installed on the grounds.

"On a Saturday morning, I just potter around this place," David noted. "I love it. I'm in here from like 11 till like 9 o'clock at night, 10 o'clock at night, later sometimes, just grilling."

When David and his family are in the UK, they typically split their time between their country bolthole in the Cotswolds and their Holland Park abode in London. The latter, worth £31 million, is a Grade II-listed Victorian home complete with six bedrooms, a state-of-the-art kitchen, an indoor pool, a wine cellar and a gym.

© Instagram David and Victoria pose in the hallway of their London home

The Beckhams have a pretty impressive property portfolio under their belt and according to The Real Deal, David and VB could be adding to it with a swanky waterfront mansion in Miami Beach.

The property, which boasts an impressive nine bedrooms, is currently on the market for an eye-watering $80 million. When they're in the States, the couple normally resides in their ultra-luxe penthouse located in the One Hundred Museum building which has been designed to echo a seven-star hotel. But, perhaps they're looking to have more than one base in the city.