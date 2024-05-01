Johnny Depp's $100m Italian castle shake up post Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's real estate portfolio is as varied as his acting career, with the star owning a rumoured fourteen properties across the globe, totalling upwards of $100,000,000.

From his modest Kentucky farmhouse to his private island in the Bahamas, his idyllic Somerset manor house and more, the actor has one of the most impressive property portfolios in Hollywood.

It seems the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory star's interest in real estate is showing no signs of dimming, with TMZ reporting that Johnny has his eyes on an Italian castle in Montalto Dora, Italy.

The star, 60, reportedly viewed the 12th century fortress which looks over the picturesque Lake Pistono during filming of his latest directorial project, Modì.

A listing on an Italian real estate website for the 'Castello di Montalto Dora' shows the property is currently on sale for €4,850,000.

According to descriptions, the castle includes 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a beautiful 15th-century chapel. It maintains much of its original charm, with "several misaligned floors that follow the irregularity of the rocky spur and revolve around a central paved courtyard."

Complete with turrets, towers, vaulted ceilings and even dungeons, it's easy to see why the period property is alluring to Johnny, who has a penchant for unique homes and grandeur.

"Subsequently abandoned for many years, the castle was mostly ruined when in the 1960s a new renovations was undertaken by the new owners: over twenty years, they managed to restore the majority of the castle to a usable and good-looking state," says Christie's International Real Estate.

If the Edward Scissorhands star purchases the castle, it won't be the only grand European estate he can add to his collection.

During his relationship with Vanessa Paradis, Johnny purchased an entire French village in the Côte d'Azur area.

The 19th-century hamlet has its own restaurant and village church, a main house and guest house with 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, two swimming pools, a skate park designed by Johnny for his son Jack, and a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cellar. The island has been listed for sale for $55.5million (£39.9million), after previously failing to attract a buyer in 2015 and 2016.

It's been two years since Johnny was embroiled in a highly publicized defamation trial cited against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a bid to keep out of the spotlight, the Aquaman actress, 37, has been living quietly in Spain for the past year with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.