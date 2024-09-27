Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance in iconic movie costume

Johnny Depp made an unexpected appearance on Thursday as he visited the Donostia University Hospital in Spain dressed as none other than Captain Jack Sparrow - his iconic lead character from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

The actor, 61, arrived at the hospital amid the San Sebastian Film Festival dressed in full costume including long hair and dark eye makeup as he was seen talking with children by their bedside.

© Irekia/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Johnny Depp dressed as his popular character Jack Sparrow during his visit to the Donostia University Hospital of Osakidetza

The visit was much to the surprise and delight of the patients. The hospital marked the occasion with a post on X which read: "From all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support and his energy, as well as to @sansebastianfes for having facilitated this visit."

© Irekia/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Johnny Depp surprised children in hospital

The Waiting for the Barbarians star was in Spain as directorial film titled Modi – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Tuesday.

Johnny's role as the infamous pirate was previously discontinued ahead of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard which was settled in June 2022.

Johnny's previous hospital visits

It is not the first time that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star has brightened up the days of hospital patients with a visit in costume. In 2007, the actor's then-eight-year-old daughter Lily-Rose received treatment for kidney failure caused by E.coli poisoning at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

© Getty Johnny Depp worried for Lily Rose when she was hospitalized as a child

Her famous father revealed on The Graham Norton Show in 2015 that he showed his gratitude to the hospital by returning in his iconic pirate costume to cheer up the pediatric patients.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Johnny Depp's Family Life

"For me, it’s a gift. They give me the gift," the Edward Scissorhands star said.

© Shutterstock Johnny Depp in The Pirates Of The Caribbean - Curse Of The Black Pearl

"When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street it was the darkest period of my life. I’d always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important.

"The kids are so courageous but to be able to bring a smile or a giggle to the parents means everything in the world to me."

© Shutterstock Jack Sparrow is one of Johnny Depp's most iconic roles

DISCOVER: Who is Johnny Depp's 28-year-old model 'girlfriend' Yulia Vlasova

The actor appeared in five movies in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise between 2003 and 2017. It remains one of his most well-loved roles.