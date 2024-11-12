Goldie Hawn makes very personal revelation about past struggles in new video

Goldie Hawn has long been an advocate for raising more mental health awareness and support, and has spoken out in a new video about her own struggles.

The Hollywood star - who is the founder and president of MindUp - made a rare appearance in footage posted to the charity's Instagram page, which can be viewed below.

In the clip, the award-winning actress looked stylish dressed in a fitted blazer and white T-shirt, as she opened up about the journey she took to create MindUp, and the importance of helping others.

Goldie founded The Goldie Hawn Foundation in 2003, and later MindUp. It works to help "equip children with the social and emotional skills they need to lead smarter, healthier, happier and ultimately more productive lives."

Goldie began the charity after being alarmed by the increase in school violence, as well as youth depression and suicide, as well as "the persistent failure of the education system to help children cope with increasingly stressful lives".

© Variety Goldie Hawn has been incredibly open about her mental health and raising awareness of the need for more support

According to her official website, "MindUp is the signature program of The Goldie Hawn Foundation which is serving over six million children in the US, Canada, UK, Finland, Ireland, Greece, Venezuela, Uganda, Portugal, Serbia, Jordan, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

The skills and mindfulness practices that are being taught have helped children improve learning and academic performance and learn valuable social and emotional skills that build personal resilience for a lifetime."

© David Livingston Goldie is the founder of MindUp

It's a family affair too, with Goldie's daughter, Kate Hudson, also serving as the Board Director. Goldie loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and is a doting mom and grandmother.

She previously gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Goldie with her famous family

She said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them." She shares Kate, along with oldest son Oliver Hudson, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt Russell, with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

Goldie and Kurt are also grandparents to six grandchildren - Oliver's three children - Wilder, Bodhi and Rio - who he shares with wife Erinn, and Kate Hudson's three children.

© Jon Kopaloff Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson also works for MindUp

The actress is mom to son Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Their youngest two grandchildren are Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner's two sons, Buddy, three, and Boone, nine months.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie and Kurt are doting grandparents

Goldie and Kurt live close to Wyatt and Meredith and their house is filled with toys for the grandchildren to enjoy. Meredith previously opened up about what Goldie and Kurt were like as grandparents during an interview with US Weekly.

The actress described them as "the greatest people, greatest grandparents." She continued: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," adding: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."