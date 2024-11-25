Victoria Beckham's hack for hiding a hangover isn't for the faint-hearted

If there's one thing Victoria Beckham is not, it's hungover. Even if she has indulged in a few drinks the night before. "I am known to drink a few tequilas and a few red wines," she told This Morning in 2019, but luckily the fashion mogul has the perfect hack to kill her sore head.

It is no secret the former Spice Girl follows a disciplined daily diet to ensure she's fuelled from the inside to glow on the outside. Known to eat up to four avocados a day and tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to promote a healthy skin complexion, Victoria's nutrient-dense meal plan is not everyone's cup of tea.

Speaking to HELLO! about her health and beauty secrets, the wife of David Beckham lifted the lid on how her skin always looks so radiant - even if there is tequila in the mix.

© Instagram Victoria follows a disciplined health and wellness routine

"Melanie Grant [Victoria's facialist] says if I feel a bit puffy when I wake up in the morning to stick my head in a bowl of ice-cold water, and I do this often, especially after a couple of glasses of red wine the night before!" she revealed.

The mother-of-four, who shares children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13 with her football legend husband, also swears by drinking lots of water to maintain her hydrated complexion.

© Instagram Victoria's post night-out hangover routine keeps her skin looking fresh

"I do think the habits you’ve heard a million times work, like drinking lots of water every day!" Victoria mused, adding: "I use my LED machine most nights and have really noticed a difference in my skin, but I have to ensure I'm consistent in using it."

© Getty Former party girl Victoria has the ultimate hangover hack

What does Victoria's LED machine do?

First things first, what is an LED mask and what's the big deal with their popularity? Dr Leah Totton, former winner of BBC's The Apprentice and founder of Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics, previously told HELLO!: "LED stands for light-emitting diode, a non-invasive treatment that offers a range of clinically proven benefits for the skin."

© Instagram Victoria Beckham has revealed she uses an LED face mask to help with her complexion

The medical and cosmetic doctor continued: "LED masks work by emitting wavelengths that target various skin concerns, penetrating the skin at a cellular level. Each colour of light penetrates the skin at a different level, triggering specific responses."

Revealing what LED masks actually do, Dr Leah explained: "Red light therapy stimulates collagen production, improving skin plumpness, elasticity, and hydration for a more youthful appearance. Green light therapy evens skin tone and addresses pigmentation issues. Additionally, it can reduce inflammation. Blue light therapy, with its unique wavelengths, combats acne-causing bacteria and targets sebaceous glands to reduce excess oil production. It also enhances overall skin texture."