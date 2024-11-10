Victoria Beckham shows off incredibly toned physique in luxe gym

Victoria Beckham has a jam-packed schedule. After returning to her £31 million home in Holland Park, the fashion mogul has enjoyed a busy week in London, attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, while launching several new products as part of her namesake beauty brand.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham posed in Alo gymwear on Sunday

Taking a break from the hustle and bustle of work, Victoria, 50, worked up a sweat on Sunday, and of course, she did it in style. Donning an Alo crop top and high-waisted leggings, the mum-of-four showed off her incredibly toned physique as she posed by stacks of barbells.

It's unclear if she was based in one of her many properties, but VB has used that particular gym for personal training sessions with her husband, David, before.

© Instagram The A-lister is extremely disciplined when it comes to her workouts

When it comes to health and fitness, Victoria is extremely disciplined and previously told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her exercise routine is the first thing she does in the morning.

The A-lister's intense schedule starts around 5.30AM with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging and running. "That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said.

"30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said of her training sessions, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but will sometimes take time out to drop her youngest, Harper to school on weekdays.

© Instagram Victoria and her husband David are known to enjoy joint training sessions

"Wellness is really important to me. Working out is just what you do, it's like cleaning your teeth," Victoria explained to Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast in September.

"I get up and I work out five days a week," she continued. "I do an hour and a half, to an hour and 45 minutes a day, while David does the school run."

© Getty Images Exercise helps Victoria to prepare "mentally" for the day ahead

Victoria mentioned that upon her husband's return, he makes protein shakes for the pair, so they can get on with their days – talk about couple goals!

"I have to [exercise] it to prep myself mentally for the day," Victoria reflected. "For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do."

© Dominique Charriau The fashion mogul's diet typically consists of grilled fish, nuts, and vegetables

When it comes to her diet, Victoria is known for sticking to dishes consisting of grilled fish, nuts, and vegetables, a routine she has adhered to for the past 25 years. But, when it comes to date night with David, who counts himself as a passionate cook, she's a huge fan of shrimp.

While appearing on The Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, David was asked what he prepares for Victoria on romantic nights in. "Well, Victoria [always loves] grilled shrimp, so for a starter, I'd make her some grilled shrimp with avocado and then for a main I would make a seabass, but I'd salt bake it," he said.

When asked by host Rio what the former Spice Girl would have for dessert, David added: "I'm not sure she'd have a dessert actually. So that's what I'd make for her and then for me I'd make a nice ragu with fresh pasta."