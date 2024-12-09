Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'freedom' is absolutely crucial for their marriage

False rumours of an imminent divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been swirling for months, after the California-based couple appeared to be spending increasing amounts of time apart.

For example, last week saw Prince Harry flew to New York for several interviews, while the Duchess of Sussex remained on the West Coast, attending a glittering event in L.A.

Prince Harry shut down the rumours during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, however, and it transpires that their independence could be the secret to Meghan and Harry's strong relationship.

© Getty Time apart is healthy for Meghan and Harry

The Duke and Duchess' time apart results in solitude for each of them, with new research from the University of Reading revealing that more time in solitude is related to "feeling freedom to choose and be oneself."

Meghan Markle's relationship with solitude

California native Meghan is known for her love of wellness and holistic health practices, and wellness expert Sarah Jones St John notes that this is likely key to the actress' wellbeing, explaining solitude is "the essence of holistic health."

Sarah elaborates: "Being alone calms your nervous system down and brings your attention to whatever discomfort is currently preventing your wellbeing, whether that's physical, mental, or emotional."

Sarah Jones St John explains the benefits of solitude

Sarah adds that solitude allows creative energy in. "When we lean into silence, we amplify the messages and inspirations from the world around us. Everything becomes clearer. The natural, energy-led ideas around us become more prominent."

She goes on to explain that by spending time apart and alone, Meghan and Harry are safeguarding their future health. "Quiet and calmness sparks clarity and can be used as a tool to prevent future diseases and illnesses, simply by tapping into what sits at your core."

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's honest thoughts about Christmas with the royals

Meghan has spoken in the past about her love of meditation, writing on her former blog that the habit is the "quietude that rocked my world," adding: "I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with it."

Meditation is something often performed in solitude, with Sarah saying: "Meditation allows us to create a quiet mental space by focusing on the present moment, often through mindful breathing or guided techniques. Regular sessions, even as brief as five minutes, help reduce stress and give time for self-awareness."

© Michael Buckner Meditation helps Meghan Markle feel calm

Meghan did admit she found meditation "daunting" at first, but there are other special ways to feel the benefits of solitude, with Sarah sharing: "Solitude can also be found through mindful walks in nature or taking intentional breaks from technology.

"Walking in natural surroundings invites us to engage our senses, observe our environment and reconnect with the world in a peaceful, grounding way. This reminds us that solitude isn't about isolation but about creating restorative, intentional moments to recharge and enhance clarity, creativity and resilience."

READ: Prince Harry’s​ incredibly sweet Christmas plans in the UK revealed

By spending time apart, Meghan and Harry's bond is further strengthened, as Sarah elaborates: "It is important to balance mindful, intentional solitude with spending time surrounded by your loved ones. Every person is different and we each have our own ways of connecting with our mind; it's all about finding the balance that works for you."

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast