Prince Harry’s incredibly sweet Christmas plans in the UK revealed

The Duke of Sussex is about to spread some festive cheer, with heartwarming plans with a UK charity that is very dear to him.

HELLO! understands Prince Harry will participate in a Christmas party with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity supporting bereaved military children.

The father-of-two will dial in from his home in Montecito, California to speak with families and children in the coming weeks.

Harry became a global ambassador for the organisation last year and earlier this year, he made a surprise visit to one of their events, as he flew back to the UK to attend the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Scotty's Little Soldiers was set up by mother-of-two Nikki Scott in 2010 following the death of her husband during a tour in Afghanistan - with its aim to provide long-term support to other bereaved military children and young children.

The Duke has been involved with the charity since 2017 and delighted youngsters as he dressed up as Spider-Man to record a special video message for their 2022 Christmas party. Watch here...

It was one of seven organisations nominated by Harry and Meghan to benefit from donations marking the couple's wedding ceremony in 2018.

The Sussexes have not celebrated Christmas in the UK since 2018, when Meghan was pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie.

In 2019, they spent the festive period in Canada during an extended break from their royal duties – just weeks before announcing their decision to step back as senior royals.

Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas with the royals in 2018

Having moved to the US in 2020, the couple have carved out a new life in Montecito with Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

In an interview with Marie Claire this week, Meghan shared how much she loved the holidays with her two young children.

Harry and baby Archie in Canada in 2019

Revealing the couple's Thanksgiving plans, she said: "We're always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar - fun."

And for Christmas, she shared that it's important for her that Archie and Lilibet can experience the "magic" of traditions like "great recipes that they end up connecting to a formative memory" at Thanksgiving and putting out "carrots for the reindeer" at Christmas.

