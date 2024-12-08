Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $80m best-kept secret goes up for sale

The private island where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once stayed during their first royal tour is now up for sale. The beautiful Kaibu Island in Fiji's Lau archipelago has been put on the market for a whopping $79.5 million.

The couple reportedly spent a night at the exclusive retreat in 2018, shortly after their wedding. Their stay at the ultra-luxurious Vatuvara Private Island resort was one of the highlights of their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.

What's on the island?

© Vladi Private Islands Kaibu Island is up for sale

Kaibu Island is a paradise for those seeking luxury and seclusion. It spans 800 acres and features three villas, a golf course, and a private airstrip.

The island even includes its own Twin Otter aircraft and a U-Boat Worx submarine, making it a haven for adventure and exploration. Its eco-friendly facilities are powered by solar energy and include a desalination plant for fresh water.

A unique opportunity

© Vladi Private Islands Kaibu Island is incredibly beautiful, and only costs $80 million

The island's broker, Vladi Private Islands, describes the listing as the "Ultimate Package." Farhad Vladi, CEO of the company, said: "Kaibu Island is perhaps the most complete private island property available today."

Roy Heijdra, Marketing Manager at U-Boat Worx, added: "This package sets a new benchmark for adventure and exclusivity." The combination of luxury and innovation makes it a rare offering in the world of private islands.

A royal connection

© Chris Jackson Harry and Meghan's visit to Kaibu Island was a special one

Harry and Meghan's visit to Kaibu Island was part of their first major tour as a married couple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex balanced their royal duties with moments of relaxation, including their brief stay on the island.

The couple attended 76 engagements during the trip, but their stop at Kaibu offered a chance to recharge in complete privacy. At the time, HELLO! described the resort as one of the most luxurious in the world.

Life in Montecito

© Getty Harry and Meghan's neighbours have been talking

While Kaibu Island remains a symbol of their early royal life, Harry and Meghan now enjoy a quieter lifestyle in Montecito, California. They live in a stunning mansion with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The couple has embraced their new community, though they largely keep to themselves. Harry enjoys biking and walking on the beach, while Meghan is said to have joined a local mahjong group and bonded with other celebrity neighbours.

A glimpse of the future

© Shutterstock What's next for Harry and Meghan?

Kaibu Island represents a world of luxury and tranquillity that Harry and Meghan once enjoyed. Its sale offers a rare opportunity for someone to own a piece of paradise with royal connections.

As the Sussexes continue to focus on their projects and family life, their unforgettable moments at Kaibu serve as a reminder of their remarkable journey together. For $80 million, one lucky buyer could soon share in the island's magic.

Kaibu Island remains an extraordinary escape, and its royal ties only add to its allure. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a destination fit for royalty.