Jamie Oliver 'falling apart' thanks to health woe

Jamie Oliver always comes across as one of the most upbeat men on television, but the celebrity chef revealed earlier this year he'd been battling a hidden health condition – and it could spell trouble for his family Christmas with wife Jools and their five children.

Speaking to The Times, the 49-year-old said: "I've had four years of three slipped discs. It's about managing it," explaining that his physical job exacerbates the condition.

"My job doesn't allow me not to work," he said. "If I stop, this whole thing falls apart. I've had weeks where I've been able to stand for only 40 seconds at a time."

Standing with a slipped disc

Curious as to why a slipped disc might make Jamie unable to stand, HELLO! spoke exclusively to osteopath and wellness guru Nadia Alibhai for her expert intel.

"A slipped disc can cause pain when it pushes on a nerve, creating a sharp pain, a dull ache or pins and needs, numbness and shooting pain," Nadia explains.

"If the slipped disc is in the lower back, it can push on sciatic nerve which can cause pain going down leg into foot and sometimes numbness."

On Jamie's discomfort standing, Nadia explains: "When you're standing, gravity pushes down. Standing still is one of the worst things for pain, as the disc will bulge out and push onto the nerve, causing discomfort."

Easing slipped disc pain

On how to ease the pain of a slipped disc, Nadia recommends that Jamie rock side to side to shift his body weight as opposed to being rigid. Watch Nadia's video below for more advice on easing lower back pain caused by slipped discs...

Jamie has ways of managing his pain, revealing: "Now if I get a sniff of it, I'm straight to see my doctor and he sticks a bloody great needle in my back."

While Jamie struggled to stand, Nadia notes that sitting for too long can also spell trouble for slipped discs too – not ideal with the festive break coming up, which sees many of us spend countless cosy hours on the sofa.

"If you have a slipped disc, avoid sitting in one position for too long during the Christmas period," Nadia cautions, recommending that Jamie sit on a harder surface, such as dining room chair pulled into the living room rather than sofa.

Here's hoping that the family man is pain-free for Christmas!