Taylor Swift's 'health risk' as she ends 18-month Eras Tour

After a mammoth 149 dates, Taylor Swift performed the last show of her Eras Tour on Sunday, telling fans at the Vancouver show that the huge production was "the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date."

During the tour, Taylor admitted that on her days off she recovered by staying in bed, only leaving to get snack. With her 35th birthday and the Christmas break just around the corner, we suspect the Midnights hitmaker has a period of rest ahead of her.

However, the musician needs to be mindful of her health as she wraps the biggest tour of her life, as after 18 months of hard work, slowing down could cause issues for her health. Many of us will be familiar with the experience of becoming unwell as soon as we take a break, and even billionaires like Taylor after immune from what is referred to as the "let-down effect", according to Dr. Raj Arora.

© Getty Taylor Swift has been on tour for over 18 months

Why do we get ill after we've been busy?

"Feeling unwell after a busy period can be attributed to several factors," she begins. "Intense periods of work or activity often lead to increased stress levels. Once the pressure subsides, the body may react to the accumulated stress, leading to fatigue, headaches or even illness."

Dr. Raj explains that acute stress, which occurs when we're busy, actually plays a part in keeping us well, noting: "During acute stress, the body releases key hormones – including cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can get you through the acute stress and can even mask pain.

"Once the stressful period is over and the body finally starts to rest, these hormones normalise and can then lead to flare-ups of chronic conditions and/or dormant viral illnesses."

© Getty Taylor Swift has been extremely busy for almost two years

Taylor might also see the stress reflected in her skin, cautions dermatology practitioner Emma Coleman, who says: "Even short periods of fatigue can cause changes to the way our skin is behaving. We may experience episodes of eczema or peri-oral dermatitis as our mind and body/skin complex is activated."

Post-achievement blues

Taylor has been vocal about the Eras Tour being the most special, rewarding time of her life – and this too could prove an issue going forward, according to wellness expert Brogan Garritt-Smith.

"From childhood, we're taught to chase monumental milestones — those macro moments that we're told define our trajectory.

DISCOVER: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Full Relationship Timeline: from his Eras Tour appearance to engagement rumors

"These moments are brimming with adrenaline, anticipation and achievement, leaving us feeling euphoric in the build-up. But here's the truth: after the confetti settles and the applause fades, many of us are left feeling flat, lost, or even a little low.

"The emotional high of a massive accomplishment often gives way to a strange, unsettling low, because we've poured so much of our energy, time and identity into reaching that pinnacle. In a sense, it's as though we’ve put our entire selves into that singular goal. Once it's achieved, we’re left wondering: what now?"

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 After highs, lows sometimes come

Of how this applies to Taylor, Brogan explains: "The tour wasn't just a concert; it was a cultural movement, a culmination of years of hard work, artistry and connection with fans.

"For Taylor herself, and even for the fans who attended, I imagine there's a sense of bittersweetness as the tour draws to a close. A feeling of pride and joy mixed with the pang of knowing this incredible chapter is over."

SEE: Taylor Swift pays tribute to Travis Kelce with new $33k ring

A shift in focus

On how Taylor can navigate the emotional aftermath of the biggest time of her life, Brogan says: "The key lies in shifting our focus. Instead of rushing to fill the void with the next big milestone, Taylor needs to take space for grace. Celebrate her achievement, yes, but also honour the journey it took to get there. Reflect on the small, quiet moments—the micro steps—that carried her toward that macro success."

On her advice for anyone feeling low post-success, Brogan says: "Consider this: maybe the lull isn't something to fight. Maybe it's a gift. A chance to pause, reflect, and recharge.

© Emma McIntyre/TAS24 Taylor likely has big plans for her future

"Let’s remember: life isn't just made up of grand finales. It's the small, everyday steps, the quiet joys and the lessons learned along the way that truly define us. After all, even as one era ends, there's always the promise of a new one just beginning."

While her first day post-tour might have left Taylor feeling deflated, the icon always has something up her sleeve, be it the release of her final 'Taylor's Version' albums, or new music entirely, something tells us she won't be resting for long…