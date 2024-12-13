Skip to main contentSkip to footer
My arms are stronger and leaner than ever at 50 – here's how
Subscribe
My arms are stronger and leaner than ever at 50 – here's how
Woman whipping her hair by a river with kettlebells by her feet

My arms are stronger and leaner than ever at 50 – here's how

Just like Victoria Beckham and Trinny Woodall, Rosie Green is stronger than ever in midlife

Rosie Green
Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Back when I was in my twenties, all I wanted was spaghetti arms. The long, lithe limbs sported by models Kate Moss and Shalom Harlow. Reader, they had little to muscle definition.

When I interviewed said models and asked them about achieving their slender frames, the main takeaway was it was effortless.

They reported good genes, youth and a diet of full-fat Coke and cigarettes. Because in the nineties, going to the gym was not cool.

Kate Moss smiling with messy hair in a yellow dress © Getty
Kate Moss in the 90s

But Madonna was bucking the trend. There she was in Gaultier corsets flexing super muscly arms. And subsequently being torn to shreds by the media. She was ridiculed for looking manly. It left a generation of us afraid to lift weights for fear of becoming 'bulky.'

Madonna on stage looking strong © Getty Images
Madonna was criticised for her strong arms

But thank God, society moves on. And now looking fit rather than thin is in. 

Trinny Woodall's arms

When 60-year-old Trinny Woodall recently wore an outfit that bared her toned, honed arms at a recent Vogue evet, it prompted column inches and Google searches. 

Trinny Woodall on the red carpet in a black dress© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Trinny Woodall looks sculpted and strong

At 60 she is, like Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Obama, bona fide arm inspo. 

 READ: Jennifer Aniston's 'mindful' workout for super toned arms at 55 

Trinny's trainer Nathalie Haywards gave an insight into the What Not To Wear star's arms in an interview with The Times, explaining the beauty brand founder has worked hard to achieve her sculpted limbs in the gym. 

She reportedly does weights sessions three times a week, lifting up to 20kg, as well as cutting down on sugar.

Strong arms at 50

At 50, my own arms are more toned than they’ve ever been. Before my only exercise was running.  Now, like Trinny, I do regular weights sessions and put more focus on my upper body.

woman in activewear on balcony
Rosie's approach to fitness has shifted

I do two or three workouts a week using my own body weight with exercises such as tricep dips and press ups. Then I swing kettle bells and lift dumbbells with my personal trainer who slowly ups the weights over time. 

FITNESS INSPIRATION: I became a swimsuit model at 57 – and I feel more confident than ever

But, full disclosure, I guess I’m naturally lucky that the shape of my arms fit the mould of what current society deems to be desirable. (Less so with my bottom, but that's another column). 

woman in a gym
Rosie says weight training keeps her strong

Sadly, I know some super fit women who berate themselves for having 'big' arms when in reality theirs are healthy and powerful.

Let's hope the aesthetic continues to move on and evolve and that strong becomes the look we all want - in all its shapes and sizes. Because that's surely the goal. Being fit and living in optimal health into our later years. Oh and being able to lift our grandchildren. That's the best look of all right? 

Love midlife? Join Second Act today!

blonde woman in a pink jumper holding her head
Say HELLO! to your Second Act

HELLO! originally launched its Second Act hub to reframe midlife and beyond as a celebratory, exciting new chapter full of endless possibilities. From inspirational tales of women who refuse to fade into the background,  to valuable advice on navigating relationships, finances and health issues  – we've featured them all. And such has been the overwhelmingly positive response from readers, we are now turning the hub into a FULL and FREE community where women like you can come together to shape something truly inspiring.

The cornerstones of the community will be two brand new newsletters. One monthly and one weekly. We are really excited about the monthly newsletter which will be themed and written by one of our roster of leading Second Act voices, including our editor at large, Rosie Green. The content will be reserved exclusively for Second Act subscribers.

We are also launching a monthly mentoring series, in the form of a five-minute video sent directly to your inbox featuring financial professionals, hormone specialists, life coaches and more. Again, it will be reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Below we have listed the inaugural benefits, and more will be added as we grow and shape the community. If you wish to help us shape our community, please take part in our one-slide survey here.

Member benefits

  • Monthly newsletter written by one of our Second Act experts 
  • Weekly newsletter curating the best of our online Second Act articles
  • Monthly mentoring videos
  • Ask the expert
  • Competitions
  • Lots of exciting benefits to come...

Sign up to HELLO!'s Second Act newsletter today. This community is as much yours as it ours!

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more

Read More