At 45 I've finally got the life I’ve always aspired to lead

When I turned 41, I decided to completely change my career – and it helped me carve out the life I've always dreamed of.

In my twenties and thirties, I lived in France and worked in hospitality for 15 years, running luxury ski chalets, working as a chef and teaching.

I enjoyed my career in France, but after my daughter was born I wondered about a change. My work in hospitality was physically and mentally demanding and involved working unsociable hours.

Helen shares what prompted her to change her life

Ready for a change, my husband, daughter and I moved to the Isle of Man following an opportunity my husband had to start a business on the island.

To begin with, my focus was on settling our family into our new home whilst working in a teaching role on the island. However, after having our second child, I was ready for a new challenge.

I wanted to make a change in midlife to give myself more flexibility around my family – and an idea soon formed in my head of how to do this.

A change in midlife

As soon as we moved to the Isle of Man, I felt seamlessly connected to the local community. I immersed myself in island life. I'm a natural creative and felt a pull to do something linked to the island.

The Isle of Man is unique as it's the only entire nation in the world to be designated as a UNESCO Biosphere. This is an international mark of excellence, given in recognition of the island's unique flora and fauna. It also means that businesses on the island strive for a better balance between people and nature.

Life on the Isle of Man helped Helen find her calling

I knew that I wanted to do something that related to my passion for food and after watching salt crystals form along a beach on the island, I saw an opportunity to produce my own sea salt here, locally and sustainably. I began collecting buckets of salt water and boiling it at home to create salt crystals.

From these early steps, I saw there was an opportunity to set a business up – I had a lightbulb moment.

The more I researched and refined my plan, the bigger the opportunity I saw to combine my interest in food and in the Isle of Man Biosphere. Sea salt was produced locally on the Island hundreds of years ago - here was a chance for me to revive a tradition of an island producing their own food products in a sustainable way.

Helen noticed the opportunity in salt on the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man already has a vibrant food and drink sector, home to a diverse range of artisan producers, so it was exciting to get involved in the growing industry.

Initial worries

There were of course wobbles and hesitations throughout the process of launching my business, but as I went along, I gained confidence as I realised I wasn't starting from scratch and I already had a lot of knowledge that could help me on my journey.

Another thing that helped me was a fantastic support system. This is the beauty of island living. You are so connected to local authorities, making it easy to speak to people in Government which was very helpful for setting up a business.

A change in pace

The main thing that has changed since launching my business is my work-life balance – I've got the lifestyle I've always aspired towards.

I'm able to be there for the kids. Living right by the sea means I can go for sea dips regularly, something that makes me feel incredibly grounded. I’m proud of what I've created, genuinely feeling driven by passion for what I’m doing.

Advice for others wanting a midlife change

1. Remember you're not starting from scratch

When I came to make my career change, I told myself that I was returning to skills that I’d built over a lifetime in hospitality and teaching. I knew that I had to use these to my advantage. This will be similar for other women in mid-life. Do not worry because you are not going in blind.

Helen started a company based on the heritage of the Isle of Man

2. Don't be afraid to fail

I've faced lots of challenges in my career. Don't see failure as a bad thing but as a guide and indicator. I went through a period of trial and error figuring out what I wanted to do after moving to the Isle of Man. This process allowed me to find an idea that could work. Try to view failure as a way to learn.

3. Remember why you want change

Change is daunting, but it is also a gift. The leap of faith I took has transformed my life and family for the better.

Helen loves the outdoor life of the Isle of Man

4. Celebrate and support women

When I was in the process of setting up Isle of Man Salt Co, I started following the Female Founders Rise movement. Their work inspired me when I found myself in difficult spots. They highlight the challenges faced by female entrepreneurs. I believe that celebrating women entrepreneurs creates a ripple effect, inspiring others to also take a leap. That's what I want to show my own daughter and other women.

