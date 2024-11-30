Skip to main contentSkip to footer
This simple hack helps me manage midlife overwhelm
This simple hack helps me manage midlife overwhelm
Rosie Green on the phone in the garden© MATTLEVER

This simple hack helps me manage midlife overwhelm

HELLO!'s Second Act columnist Rosie Green finds order through this simple task – and Coleen Rooney loves it too

Rosie Green
Writer
2 minutes ago
Before she went into the I'm a Celebrity... jungle Coleen Rooney showed off whiteboards that meticulously listed all the jobs that need doing to keep family life running smoothly when she’s away. 

Wayne Rooney's wife's list was full of school drop offs, play dates and football runs. In a video showing the lists to her followers, Coleen thanked her 'village' of friends and family for helping her get through all the tasks. Watch the video below to see Coleen's instructions for her family...

WATCH: Coleen Rooney's pre-jungle list prep

It made me think about all of us whose lives function better thanks to lists. I love lists. I have come to them later in life, like anchovies and, er, The Archers

I now write out a list every day. Sometimes two. I always have a ring bound 'Things to Do' pad by Pukka in use. It is extremely unchic but is perfectly laid out so I can see what I need to action. 

I have organised holidays, renovated houses and planned parties, divorces and house moves with it. It provides a sense of calm when life is anything but.

Sometimes the list is so full, I have to stick a Post It on top detailing more jobs.

Lists have come into their own post 50 as I am now either a) getting more forgetful or b) holding so much in my brain the less exciting things just slide out.

I need 'actions' written down or I will not tax the car, worm the dog or write a thank you note. A lost list feels cataclysmic. Luckily this rarely happens. 

Woman sitting on a sofa in a white shirt and blue jeans
Rosie has come to rely on lists

For me, lists are entirely positive. I've never been brilliant at focusing on one task, I take a scattergun approach to life, which means I have a million balls in the air.

I don't know if this is my personality or just a side effect of being a single parent with a full-time job, but a list makes it easier to work through tasks methodically. 

If I'm feeling overwhelmed (always!) writing a list feels therapeutic and helps lessen my anxiety. It provides structure and order. 

All those seemingly insurmountable jobs seem doable when neatly penned on paper rather than free falling in my mind. Plus there's a little dopamine hit you get when ticking off a completed task, right? Tell me I'm not alone here!

Rosie Green smiling in a navy jumper
Lists help Rosie manager her life

I have a confession. I sometimes add something I have already done to my list just for the sheer joy of crossing it out. I also write to do lists for my kids, leaving them out on the kitchen counter. Despite their extreme obviousness they somehow manage to miss them. Can't imagine why…

