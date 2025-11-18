How to wrap Christmas presents neatly - according to the late Queen's professional wrapper

We all know that feeling, it is the night before Christmas and while a full house flutters around you, presents sit at your feet unwrapped and piling up by the second. The festive season, while exciting and magical, can also be a tad stressful as the list of things that need doing before the big day grows and grows. Before everything spirals out of control, there is one thing you can master so that it doesn't cause you any stress when Christmas rolls around - your wrapping. I sought out expert advice and tips on how to wrap presents for HELLO! readers so that they are the picture of perfection when they sit underneath your glowing tree.

How to wrap a present neatly - the fool-proof method

Wrapping a present neatly doesn’t have to be a frustrating task. There are plenty of ways to cover a gift so that it looks professionally done. To achieve this, the vital first step is choosing high-quality wrapping paper. After that, it is all about precision and technique, something wrapping expert Jane Means knows all too well.

In the business for over 30 years, she has wrapped gifts for the late Queen Elizabeth II and has delivered luxury wrapping services for world-renowned brands including Selfridges, Harrods, Chanel, Fenwick and Tory Burch. Jane offered HELLO! an insight into what makes the perfect wrapping and noted: "Be organised and buy lots of supplies early, including non-Christmas wrap which can be used all year round, you can add festive touches to transform it into Christmas paper. You always need more materials than you think, so bulk buy."

In her opinion, the perfect way to wrap a box is:

Step 1: Line the edge of the paper along the edge of the box. Follow the paper round and tuck the remainder underneath.

If your edges aren't cut straight, you can fold the paper under for a neat finish.

Crease all of the edges, and this will help keep the paper around the box.

If you are wrapping without any tape, keep in contact with the paper all of the time to avoid the wrapping paper coming undone.

Tie some ribbon or string to hold the paper around the box.

Tie some ribbon or string to hold the paper around the box. Step 6: Tie in a neat bow.

Stylish finishing touches that make gifts look luxe

They say that the devil is in the details, and this is true when it comes to wrapping. Adding finishing touches to a present will make all the difference, especially when it is something for the festive season. Sticking bows, adding bells or lining a box with tinsel can take a simple present and make it into something spectacular.

Jane suggested: "It’s all about the finishing touches. Get creative, fresh foliage, baubles, feathers and recycled Christmas decorations can make an unforgettable present topper." She continued: "Inject some personalisation to really give the wow factor, you could tie in dried flowers for a gardener, wrap in music scores for a musician, photocopy old school photos for a school friend, or use a newspaper for a journalist. Something individual that makes the wrapping a gift in itself."

© Hound Global Add bows and decorations to the present to take it to the next level

Clever hacks for wrapping awkward or odd-shaped presents

Some present wrapping will be more of a feat than others, depending on the size and shape of the gift and the packaging it comes in. If you found yourself struggling to tackle a tricky-shaped item, don't panic and instead "choose a flexible material such as fabric, tissue or cellophane as it will mould around the shape easier than paper". For odd shapes like bottles or toys, roll the item in tissue paper, leave excess at both ends, and tie with ribbon like a Christmas cracker for a festive, no-fuss look.

If the size is an issue, ditch the fancy wrapping paper and opt for a simpler brown paper and jazz it up with some decorations. Jane said: "For extra-large gifts, wrap them in mundane paper such as brown packing paper. Add a strip of decorative paper on top and tie with ribbon. This will make an inexpensive eye-catching feature and ensure that the ribbon doesn’t look lost on a large-sized item."

© Getty Images Bulk buy your paper before the rush hits the shops

Time-saving tips for stress-free Christmas wrapping

As we mentioned before, Christmas can be a stressful time of year with parties galore, old friends reaching out to connect at home and plenty of last-minute shopping. The last thing we all need is to be racing around, searching for wrapping paper and making a haphazard job of packaging a gift.

Some ways to avoid the inevitable Christmas chaos is to bundle a few gifts together and wrap them in the same paper. Jane said: "A stack of gifts also looks very effective and still beautiful with the right touches." Pre-write labels and leave them on top of gifts so that you know who they belong to, and pre-buy your paper to beat the rush in the shops.

