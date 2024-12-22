Gethin Jones shows off gym-honed physique in video that has fans swooning

Gethin Jones is busier than ever! After returning to Morning Live on Friday, the presenter got ready for another performance at Cardiff's New Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Taking to Instagram, Gethin, 46, gave fans a glimpse of his dressing room, and joked that he hadn't got a "clue" about stage makeup.

Uploading a video, Gethin – who is currently playing Prince Charming in a pantomime production of Cinderella – filmed his transformation, while revealing his gym-honed physique. "Even with the help of the very best in @carlymediamakeup @aimesjackson @nancyspencermakeup - I still haven't got a clue what I'm doing," he quipped in the caption.

For Gethin, fitness has always been an important part of his life. "I love exercise in general," he told The Herald in 2023. A fan of walking, running, cycling, swimming and triathlons, the broadcaster has spoken about both the physical and mental benefits of staying active.

"You don't realise at the time how good being outside is for your mental health, it's only when you get older," he said.

"We talk about it loads now, and I'm actually realising how important it is for me, so I prioritise it now as much as I can. It's just getting out, and that could be walking to the gym in the sun and I feel brilliant."

© Instagram/Gethin Jones Gethin has spoken about the mental and physical benefits of exercise

During his interview with the publication, Gethin noted that he exercises four times a week and tries to maintain a healthy diet. "I've always got this rule – I'm really good in the week," he explained.

"I make good choices in the week and at the weekend if there's Sunday roast or a burger on a Saturday, then there's no rules with that."

Echoing this sentiment in an interview with Your Healthy Living, Gethin dished on his daily diet.

"I think for me it's about having a routine that works with Morning Live. I always start the day with oats for breakfast with lots of seeds, nuts, raspberries and blueberries. After the show I'll go and do some training, then I'll have some eggs and avocado because that's the most fashionable thing in the world these days!

"In the evening I'll have some protein, loads of veg and a little bit of carbohydrate depending on how hard I'm training," he continued. "I have a sweet tooth which is tricky. I love a bit of chocolate or a croissant.

"I try to make good choices in the week and then take the pressure off at the weekend. I train hard, I eat well and I'm not a big drinker, and I think that works for me."

© BBC Gethin will return to Morning Live in January

Over the next few weeks, Gethin will continue to perform on stage in Cardiff, before getting back to business on Morning Live on January 6.