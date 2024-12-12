Gethin Jones divides fans as he clashes with co-star in new clip

Morning Live star Gethin Jones has divided fans after giving viewers a tour of his panto co-star's dressing room! The TV personality is currently starring as Prince Charming in a new pantomime in Cardiff, and entertained his followers by sharing his friend's "student" style room.

Sharing a tour around Owain Wyn Evans, Gethin pointed out how messy it was, pointing to Owain's love of chocolate while his pal told him to "mind his own business". He said: "I thought Owain would be the tidiest person in the world. Let's just prove everyone wrong. The state of this."

Joking that the dressing room was giving him "anxiety" and pointing out that he hadn't even used any of the shelves, he pointed out to box of tomatoes on the side, telling Owain that they should be in the fridge. Owain quickly disgareed, saying that they taste better at room temperature.

Gethin Jones is playing Prince Charming

The chat sparked something of a debat on Gethin's Instagram, with one person writing: "In fairness that shelf isn’t exactly at an “obviously a shelf” height….. and yes keep tomatoes out of the fridge. Strange but true." Another person added: "Tomatoes, chocolate and tomato ketchup should all be room temperature, well especially for me."A third person wrote: "No don't put tomatoes in the fridge I agree."

Another fan was very convinced, adding: "You NEVER put tomatoes in the fridge!"

Others cheekily asked for Gethin to do a tour of his own dressing room, with one writing: "Now is your turn to show us your dressing room," while another posted: "Agree, let's see your dressing room."

© Shutterstock Gethin will be performing in the panto until January

Gethin has been having the time of his life during the Cinderella panto, and revealed that they recently celebrated their press night which was a huge success, with many publications giving it five stars. Speaking to fans on Instagram stories, Gethin revealed that he was never concerned about the show doing well as he knew it would be a hit thanks to his very talented co stars.

The show is currently on at Cardiff's New Theatre, and fans can get tickets here! The star recently revelaed that he had been on bedrest ahead of his panto debut after struggling with illness, and so needed to recuperate before performing. But as they say, the show must go on!