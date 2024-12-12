Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gethin Jones divides fans as he clashes with co-star in new clip
Subscribe
Gethin Jones divides fans as he clashes with co-star in new clip
Gethin Jones on Morning Live© BBC

Gethin Jones divides fans as he clashes with co-star in new clip

The Morning Live star has given fans something to talk about

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Morning Live star Gethin Jones has divided fans after giving viewers a tour of his panto co-star's dressing room! The TV personality is currently starring as Prince Charming in a new pantomime in Cardiff, and entertained his followers by sharing his friend's "student" style room. 

Sharing a tour around Owain Wyn Evans, Gethin pointed out how messy it was, pointing to Owain's love of chocolate while his pal told him to "mind his own business". He said: "I thought Owain would be the tidiest person in the world. Let's just prove everyone wrong. The state of this." 

View post on Instagram
 

Joking that the dressing room was giving him "anxiety" and pointing out that he hadn't even used any of the shelves, he pointed out to box of tomatoes on the side, telling Owain that they should be in the fridge. Owain quickly disgareed, saying that they taste better at room temperature. 

Gethin Jones is set to play Prince Charming
Gethin Jones is playing Prince Charming

The chat sparked something of a debat on Gethin's Instagram, with one person writing: "In fairness that shelf isn’t exactly at an “obviously a shelf” height….. and yes keep tomatoes out of the fridge. Strange but true." Another person added: "Tomatoes, chocolate and tomato ketchup should all be room temperature, well especially for me."A third person wrote: "No don't put tomatoes in the fridge I agree." 

Another fan was very convinced, adding: "You NEVER put tomatoes in the fridge!" 

Others cheekily asked for Gethin to do a tour of his own dressing room, with one writing: "Now is your turn to show us your dressing room," while another posted: "Agree, let's see your dressing room." 

Gethin Jones wearing a red top © Shutterstock
Gethin will be performing in the panto until January

Gethin has been having the time of his life during the Cinderella panto, and revealed that they recently celebrated their press night which was a huge success, with many publications giving it five stars. Speaking to fans on Instagram stories, Gethin revealed that he was never concerned about the show doing well as he knew it would be a hit thanks to his very talented co stars. 

The show is currently on at Cardiff's New Theatre, and fans can get tickets here! The star recently revelaed that he had been on bedrest ahead of his panto debut after struggling with illness, and so needed to recuperate before performing. But as they say, the show must go on!  

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More