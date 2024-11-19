Tulisa's 'double hernia' horror that's impacted her daily routine

In her I'm a Celebrity… promo pics, Tulisa looks the picture of health, showing off her incredibly toned abs in a tiny navy crop top.

The 36-year-old worked hard to achieve her svelte physique, putting in serious hours in the gym, sharing details of the gruelling workouts she committed to before heading down under.

Tulisa, who calls fitness 'life', took to Instagram to share that while she's looking better than ever, she was unable to work out for several months after a bout of ill health saw her forbidden from exercise.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa works hard on her figure

Tulisa's hernia

Alongside a video of herself working out, Tulisa explained: "About seven months ago I found out I had a double hernia (most likely from training) and was told to refrain from exercise until having an op.

"Wasn't the best news as fitness is LIFE for me! But I had a lot going on, so in a way it allowed me to slow down through a hectic period which I probably would have burnt myself out over if I was physically capable, so the universe is good."

The post, shared in September, revealed that the N-Dubz icon underwent surgery in August, with Tulisa writing: "I finally found the time for the operation about seven weeks ago (just about in between two house moves & a renovation - crazy couple months) and I'm now in the clear," before adding that her health scare had left an impact.

"I've been very wary about doing the wrong things and overdoing it before I've even begun which could lead to more injury and ops," Tulisa continued, writing that she's started working with a trainer to ease herself back in.

Tulisa's health update

One month later, Tulisa updated fans on her progress, explaining: "About a month ago I shared with you guys that I had begun my hernia repair surgery recovery journey. Today I can happily update you guys! I'm experiencing no pain and physically feeling like myself again!

"Fully back in my fitness swing! I can't believe I've been out the game for so long, I have missed this so much. It's really showed me that I'm someone that can't live without health and fitness being a part of my daily life and how crucial it is to my wellbeing."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Tulisa looks toned in the I'm a Celebrity jungle

Adding that she still had a way to go, Tulisa wrote: "I'm not yet back at my preferred maintained goal but I'm not far off! Let's get it."

Tulisa's fitness routine for toned abs

The videos show Tulisa performing leg presses and clam shells to strengthen and tone her thighs, combined with lunges to work on her glutes and flies to sculpt her upper back and arms. Watch the video below and prepare to be impressed...

WATCH: Tulisa's pre-jungle workout routine

Dead lifts and squats are also part of Tulisa's regime, as well as cardio sessions which see the former X Factor judge partake in boxing classes.

"Really enjoying my boxing and fitness training at @ubxalderley," Tulisa began. "Double the training right now. I feel like I'm getting a little better each day. This is officially not a faze! I'm sticking with it this time for sure."

The singer's hard work has certainly paid off- she looks strong, fit and healthy in the jungle, and we look forward to seeing her throw herself into the I'm a Celebrity challenges…