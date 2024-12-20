Dick Van Dyke's workout video at 99 leaves fans stunned

It's no secret that at 99 years old, Dick Van Dyke remains sprightly. For years, fans have shared videos of the Mary Poppins star singing and dancing with remarkable vim despite his age. But his latest video left people utterly shocked as they realized the extent of his fitness.

© Getty Images Dick Van Dyke on the Jimmy Kimmel show

The actor shared to his Instagram a video of himself at the gym, using the leg press equipment. Not only did Dick show off his strength with both of his legs, but he took extra care to condition them individually.

Dick's granddaughter-in-law, Aisling Van Dyke, applauded his dedication, joking: "Love this! This was definitely passed down in the gene pool." She is married to artist Wes Van Dyke, son of Dick's son Barry.

Fans couldn't help but feel inspired by the actor's exercise routine, taking to the comments to share that they had no excuse for not following in his footsteps.

"After seeing this I no longer have any excuses! God bless him!" One person commented.

Another joked: "I'm just saying, being cardio-shamed by DVD was not on the schedule for today."

A third fan commented that he was an inspiration, adding: "I'm achy and in pain at 40!"

Dick Van Dyke appears in Coldplay's music video for 'All My Love'

"I applaud this man at 99 & still working out! I admire him so much," A fourth person wrote.

Dick maintains that his fitness is a major part of his longevity, noting: "It's getting more important."

"I'm only about five months from 99, so I find it the legs – I would tell everybody who's getting old – get your legs together. If you're going to get around, you're alright, and that's what I'm working on."

"My mother lived within months of 96 – everyone else went in their sixties and seventies," he said. "I put a book out years ago called Keep Moving, so I still exercise everyday. We try to go to the gym and do a little bit of light weight training and everything. I believe that's it – keeping moving."

Dick and Chris had great chemistry

At 99, Dick has kept it candid when talking about the possibility of passing away. Speaking to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in the music video for "All My Love, he shared: "I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now."

"But I don’t know why it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I’m gonna be alright."

In the rest of the video, Dick can be seen recreating some of his most iconic moments, from the Penguin Dance in Mary Poppins, to The Twizzle dance, which he performed on his self-titled TV show in the 1960s. He also danced alongside his wife, Arlene Silver.