I fell into a huge rut in my 60s – here's what helped me

We often imagine our lives will be busiest when we're carving out our careers and raising a young family, but for retired librarian Clare Read, her sixties have been the most challenging decade to date.

"Life is busy and pressures are mounting," Clare tells HELLO!. "My dad is in bed with Alzheimer's and dementia which is a big worry, so I spend a lot of time with him.

"On top of that, I have a gorgeous three-year-old grandson I look after, so there's always a lot to think about."

Clare is busier than ever in her sixties

Though it would be easy to let finding time to care for herself slide amid the busy demands of life, Clare has found exercise to be the perfect antidote to her hectic schedule.

"If you sit and think about all the problems at home, they just grow," she laments. "Exercise gives me something else to think about. I can get out with the dog, take in the quiet and the pressures melt away."

Clare notes that even a few minutes in the fresh air helps her to focus on the present rather than the past and future, "making everything seem a bit better," though while she notes just a short spell in nature can help, she is challenging herself much more than finding a few minutes each day.

A new challenge

Looking for something to test her limits, Clare is now training for an Ultra Marathon, which will see her run 50 km with Threshold Trail Series.

Clare is training for an Ultra Marathon in her sixties

"I was looking for a new challenge but never envisaged an Ultra Marathon," admits Clare, "Friends who love long-distance running persuaded me that I should give it a go.

"I'm used to spending long hours on my feet having undertaken long-distance walks, so hopefully my body will cope. I love walking and could walk all day without getting bored.

"Indeed, I do walk for days, having walked the South West Coast Path just before lockdown, the Wales Coast Path last year, as well as other long-distance paths.

Clare is no stranger to long walks

"The Ultra is a different kettle of fish, though. It's a big challenge and something I never thought I would do but hopefully, I will feel a lot stronger about myself when I have finished."

The right time

Clare explains that her current lifestyle doesn't allow for long periods away from home, and she has decided to take on an Ultra Marathon as opposed to another long-distance walk. "This Ultra has come at a good time as I do not feel that I can be away for multiple days or weeks at a time. It’s important for me to be near my father."

Clare is enjoying pushing her limits

Clare relies on her friends and family to support her and keep her motivated during gruelling training sessions, sharing: "Friends and family have been so supportive, giving me tips on training and motivating me.

"Threshold Trails are so supportive too, offering plenty of help and advice. If you are looking for a challenge, do look to them, you can't go wrong."

As for advice for fellow women looking to test their limites in 2025, Clare encourages: "It is never too late to undertake a challenge, there is no such word as 'can't', you won't know if you can do something until you try.

Clare says exercise helps her reset

"One person's small challenge might be another person's big challenge, it is just so important to keep motivated, start small and keep going."

In 2025, Threshold Trail Series, organisers of ultramarathons Race to the Stones and Race to the King, is on a mission to excite, empower, and engage 500+ women who have never taken part in an ultra before to join their events.