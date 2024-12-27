Paris Jackson shares uncomfortable health update over first Christmas since engagement

Paris Jackson had a shaky start to her first Christmas as a newly engaged woman.

The 26-year-old shared an uncomfortable health update on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she has been battling food poisoning.

Posting a makeup-free photo of herself holding some Pepto-Bismol, a bottle of electrolytes, and what appeared to be a jar of peanut butter, Paris put on a brave face as she shimmied her shoulders to a background track.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "happy holidays from this food poisoned bb."

While it wasn't the Christmas she had envisioned, Paris was no doubt comforted by her new fiancé, her longtime bandmate, Justin Long.

Earlier this month, she revealed the news that she had accepted Justin's proposal while paying tribute to him on his birthday.

© Instagram Paris revealed her Christmas had been interrupted by food poisoning

She wrote: "Happy birthday my sweet blue," alluding to her adorable nickname for Justin.

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you."

© Instagram Paris stocked up on electrolytes and Pepto-Bismol

Paris didn't outwardly announce her engagement to Justin, nor did she include any further details about the proposal, but she shared several photos of him down on one knee as he popped the question.

Photos from her Story gave more details about the moment, as they stood in a gilded room as he proposed, she joined him in getting down on her knees where they held each other tight.

Another photo showed a close-up of the ring, giving fans a glimpse of the giant rock on her finger.

© Instagram Paris revealed her engagement in December

Paris reportedly first started dating Justin back in 2022. He is a producer, mixer, and music engineer from California who has worked with Paris behind the scenes at her shows for several years.

She previously dated another bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, whom she split from in 2021 after two years together.

© Instagram Paris shared a close up of the ring

Speaking about the split, she shared on Red Table Talk: "It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I've felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced.

"It's definitely closed me off to that, I'm very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself."

Paris' engagement to Justin may come as a shock to some as in 2020, she admitted that she saw herself settling down with a woman.

© Instagram Paris and Justin reportedly began dating in 2022

"Never thought I'd end up with a dude," she confessed. "[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick. I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks."

Paris added: "The public only knows about three long term relationships I've been with and they've been with men. The public doesn't know about like most of the relationships I've been in.

© Getty Images Paris thought she would settle down with a woman

"I say I'm gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women, I've dated a man that had a vagina.

"It has nothing to do what's in your pants, it's literally like, what are you like as a person?"