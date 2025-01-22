Today show fans are all saying the same thing after guest host upstages Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager's latest guest host has made quite the impression among Today fans, with an army of them flocking to the show's social media to make their feelings known.

Scarlett Johansson was the newest guest anchor on the Jenna and Friends segment, marking her first foray into morning television and proving her star power in the process.

Jenna seemed delighted to be joined by the A-list actress, who will continue co-anchoring with the mother of three until January 24.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson announced as new co-host on Today with Jenna & Friends

The pair played a game to learn more about each other, and their easy rapport delighted fans so much that they begged for Scarlett to become a full-time host.

"Really enjoyed today's show with these two who are the best together!" one fan wrote under a picture of Scarlett's first day. "Their chemistry is a lot alike! They're fun to watch and pray they ask Scarlett to be the official co-host!"

Another fan chimed in, saying: "Scarlett had AMAZING energy and was fully invested in each segment of the show. So great getting to see this side of her. Happy she is living out her talk show host dream."

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jenna was joined by guest host Scarlett Johansson on her Today segment

A third wrote: "Jenna! What a great show!!! She should be your co-host!!! You too [sic] had a great dynamic together!!! Congratulations to both of you!!!"

"Scarlett was so good!!! She did upstage Jenna though," another fan commented.

It seems that the verdict is in: the fans want Scarlett!

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage The pair interviewed Broadway star Nicole Scherzinger

Jenna has been joined by a slew of stars on Today's fourth hour after Hoda Kotb departed the show on January 10 to spend more time with her young daughters.

The 43-year-old has welcomed Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer, and Michelle Buteau to the desk in recent weeks. These actresses have delighted fans with their quick wit and magnetic charisma.

Today fans aren't the only ones excited to see Scarlett join the ranks of guest anchors; the mother of two revealed to Jenna that she had now fulfilled a lifelong dream of being a morning show host.

© GC Images Jenna has welcomed other guest hosts, like Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer and Taraji P. Henson

"I cannot believe it," she said of her new role. "And more importantly, everyone in my life can't quite believe it either.

"The people that knew me very well were like, 'You are living your dream. I am so happy for you.' The people that did not know me as well were like, 'What's going on? Are you OK?'"

She added that as a child, she would pretend to be a reporter in the mirror, addressing an invisible audience. She would ask, "Good morning, everyone, and I hope you had a wonderful weekend. What's happening in your neck of the woods? All of that stuff."

© picture alliance Scarlett revealed her dream of being a reporter

In a twist of fate, Jenna explained how she wanted to be an actress growing up, wishing for Scarlett's glamorous life.

"Your life was my dream. I wanted to be a Broadway star, but I was not talented," she said.

"I wasn't talented. I can't sing, for one, but my mom would drive me to try out for Les Misérables even though I was, like, kind of a chunky Texas [kid.] Not my vibes."