Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares the practical secret to their happy marriage The couple tied the knot in November 2017

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has revealed how they make their marriage work despite their busy schedules. The Reddit founder and tennis champion tied the knot in November 2017 just two months after welcoming their daughter, Alexis Olympia, and while they both often have to travel for work, they try not to go more than a week without seeing each other.

"Comparing calendars isn’t romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so that, ideally, there isn’t more than a week that we go without seeing each other," Alexis wrote in a feature for Glamour. "I brought Google Calendar into her world so we could see each other’s schedules at any time, which would also make it easier to plan an impromptu call if we’re away from each other—a day without FaceTime is rough when you’ve been away from each other for two weeks."

Serena Williams' husband said they try not to spend more than a week apart

Alexis also tries to make romantic gestures to his wife to ensure she always feels special, and while he once put up billboards to celebrate Serena’s return to competitive tennis after the birth of their daughter, he says day-to-day their relationship is much more low-key. The couple ensure Sundays are their day for quality family time, inspired by Alexis’ own childhood.

"So on Sunday mornings I make breakfast for the family and it doesn’t cost me a thing, except for gluten-free flour (I had to modify Dad’s recipe a bit), some eggs, almond milk, a secret ingredient, and berries (Olympia loves raspberries). There are no phones, just conversation," Alexis explained.

The couple are parents to one-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia

He added: "And we’ll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek, or going for a swim in the pool. Just being a family on those days means so much to both of us—more than a billboard, a video montage, or a whirlwind trip to Italy."

