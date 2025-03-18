Jimmy Carr's 'midlife crisis' teeth transformation in photos

If there's one thing about Jimmy Carr that cannot be taken away from him, it's his honesty.

The successful comedian and TV presenter has been extremely open and candid about the beauty work and cosmetic procedures he's undergone over the years, amusingly calling it his "midlife crisis."

And while Jimmy isn't afraid to take aim at others during his, at times, shocking comedy routines, it seems his biggest target is often himself.

© Getty Images Jimmy Carr has been a regular on screens for years

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the 8 Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown host poked fun at the number of treatments he's had, quipping: "Christ, I'm like the Forth Bridge - it never stops."

Jimmy also pointed out that "maintenance" is the key, explaining that plastic surgery isn't the answer, but instead embracing beauty enhancements that keep him looking his best.

Jimmy Carr's candid admission on beauty treatments

However, he did admit that he has certainly been indulgent when it comes to having work done.

Jimmy has candidly revealed in the past that he's had a few rounds of Botox here and there but has also undergone work on his teeth.

© FilmMagic Jimmy's teeth before Like a lot of celebrities, Jimmy has paid for professional work on his teeth to ensure his gnashers are sparklingly perfect. "I've gone a bit crazy with it," he said during the same interview. "I've got the new teeth and the new hair - I've had a proper midlife crisis. Like, 'Right, let's get everything done'." This photo from Jimmy was taken in 2006 and there's no doubt that the comedian's pearly whites have changed over the years.

© Getty Images Interestingly though, it appears the work he's undergone is relatively subtle as, fortunately for him, his natural teeth were quite straight to begin with. This photo also proves how his teeth were straight, however, there is a slant on one of his top incisors that is visible in this snap.

© Getty Images Jimmy's teeth after undergoing work Jimmy is pictured here earlier this month, and it's abundantly clear that his smile has undergone quite the A-List makeover. His teeth are completely uniform in terms of size, shape and colour. Jimmy then revealed that he paid to have veneer-style work done on his teeth. Veneers can cost anything in the region of £300 to over £1,000.