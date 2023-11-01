Céline Dion joined by rarely-seen sons as she makes surprise first appearance in years amid health woes

Céline Dion appeared in good health (and good spirits!) as she made a surprise public appearance in Las Vegas.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 55, was joined by her three sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, (who she shared with her late husband René Angélil), for what marked her first public outing in nearly four years.

The French-Canadian superstar has been absent from the spotlight for several years, and has continuously delayed her return to the stage as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

Despite her ongoing health woes, Céline looked radiant and cheerful in a video shared by Canadian hockey team the Montreal Canadiens, which captured the legendary performer during a visit to the locker room after a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on Monday night.

In the video, a casual and cool Céline wears a coordinating beige sweat-set layered with a white puffer vest and paired with matching sneakers, as she meets and shakes hands with team coach Martin St. Louis, and more of the team.

The caption aptly read: "When Quebec emblems meet in Las Vegas…" and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about seeing a rare sighting of Céline – where she appeared in good health no less – with one fan writing: "MY BIGGEST DREAM, CELINE IS DOING WELL," as others followed suit with: "Céline is one of the most genuine and down to earth celebrity you'll ever meet," and: "What a lovely lovely woman. What a great honor for the boys," as well as: "God we missed her so so bad!! So glad to finally see you again Queen."

Céline was last on stage March 2020, and though she had announced she would be coming back for her Courage world tour, it was delayed indefinitely after she announced her battle with stiff person syndrome back in December 2022.

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder that causes persistently rigid muscles and recurring, painful muscle spasms.

© Getty It has been nearly four years since Céline was last on stage

Earlier this year, Céline's sister Claudette Dion opened up to HELLO! Canada about her sister's health, and maintained: "She's doing everything to recover," adding: "She's a strong woman."

© Instagram The singer with her three sons

"It's an illness we know so little about," she noted about SPS, explaining: "There are spasms – they're impossible to control. You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It's a bit like that, but in all muscles."

© Getty The Courage world tour remains on hold

"There's little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain," Claudette added.

In Céline's heartbreaking diagnosis revelation last year, she shared that the ongoing muscle spasms affect "every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

