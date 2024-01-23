Celine Dion's first 'muscle spasm' symptoms before deteriorating health

Celine Dion has faced a lot of challenges over the past few years, most recently her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she first spoke about in December 2022.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has taken a step back from the spotlight, and has been forced to postpone and cancel planned shows as she puts her health first, although her sister, Claudette, has been keeping fans updated on her sister's progress by giving regular interviews.

According to French publication Tele 2 Semaines, the 74-year-old recently opened up about Celine's ailments, and how she first began to notice that something wasn't right back in the summer of 2021.

She said: "We know she's supported, she's an intelligent woman and we're not worried. We're not worried, because if it was very serious, we'd know about it."She also said that Celine was suffering from "leg cramps" before adding that it was "a kind of twisted foot that's giving her muscle spasms in the leg".

The symptoms started when she was in Quebec with her three children in the summer of 2021.

Claudette said: "I think she's pushed herself a bit too hard and her muscles are crying out. She gives more than she's able to… It's not the first time it's happened to her. She needs to take a couple of days off, and learn to listen to her body and not push herself too hard."

She later told Paris Match: "Celine isn't a diva, she's a wonderful human. She's worked very hard for this comeback, but she's pushed herself too much. It's always the same thing: she's very hard on herself. Her body is saying no.

"She's 53 years old. The peri-menopause and the hormonal changes it brings aren't helping."

It's been a difficult time for Celine and her family, as just last month, her niece Brigitte Dion, 51, tragically died in a car crash in the town of Saint-Thomas, in the Lanaudiere region of Quebec, Canada.

Brigitte was the daughter of Celine's older brother, Clement Dion, and according to the Journal de Montréal, Brigitte was killed in a head-on collision after a car left its lane for unknown reasons and ended up in the wrong direction.

While Celine has yet to comment on the death of her niece, Brigitte's daughter, Kim Cantin Dion, shared an emotional post on Facebook alongside photos of her and her mom.

She wrote in part: "I can't believe what I'm doing... the words... the pictures... I'm confused mom. Look how beautiful my mommy is. Cause you were my mom all to me. Just mine."

Kim added: "My mom was a little tired, but that wasn't the reason she left. My mom wants us to remember the beautiful dynamite bomb she was.

"Remember the bridge that makes sparks. Talk about my mom often. Make her live again, my mom. You're still there mom. But otherwise. I love you mom."

