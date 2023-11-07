Celine Dion sings during first public appearance in years amid Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion unexpectedly “sang a few notes” as she made her first public appearance in over three years.

As Celine, 55, attended the hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens, it appeared the Queen of Power Ballads was in high spirits, according to the vice president of hockey communications for the Canadiens, Chantal Machabée.

"She's been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy...it's amazing," Chantal told PEOPLE, particularly referring to Celine’s Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis which she revealed in 2022.

"I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day, and it was reassuring."

Chantal explained that when Celine started singing, “it was an incredible moment. She's an amazing woman." Clearly the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer felt happy enough to do what she loves best - sing.

She was joined by her three sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13 whom she shared with late husband René Angélil, to greet her home hockey team in Vegas in the changing room.

Celine revealed her diagnosis late last year. Stiff-person syndrome is a rare and incurable neurological disease, according to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation. It can cause debilitating muscle spasms and impact the central nervous system.

Patients can find themselves wheelchair-bound or bed-ridden, unable to work or care for themselves. The muscle spasms can be so severe they can “dislocate joints and even break bones.”

Celine’s sister, Claudette Dion, revealed to HELLO! Canada: “She's doing everything to recover”, after she had to cancel her tour dates through April 2024.

“She has not given up at all”, a source told PEOPLE. “She is hoping to get all of the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again."