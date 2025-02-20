Céline Dion turns heads with tumbling curls in stunning throwback

Céline Dion posted a sweet throwback photo on Wednesday, proving that she can truly pull off any hairstyle.

The legendary singer took to Instagram to celebrate the SNL 50th anniversary special, spotlighting Ana Gasteyer's impression of her on the hit show in 1998 by sharing an incredible snap of the pair.

The photo showed Céline and Ana backstage at the mother of three's Madison Square Garden concert shortly after the SNL sketch debuted, with both women sporting the same black silk shirt with a red sash wrapped around their waists.

While Ana wore a blonde wig to really get into character, Céline wore her light locks styled in tight curls tumbling down her back.

"The first time I met Ana Gasteyer backstage at Madison Square Garden (after she surprised us on stage!), I was so touched. Her impression of me on Saturday Night Live was spot on!"

She continued: "Bravo, Ana, for your hilarious 'Marty & Bobbi' skit with Will Ferrell—you had us all laughing again!"

"A huge congrats to Lorne Michaels and all the SNL casts of past and present, for so many years of incredible memories, talent, and music! Here's to many more! #snl50"

Céline's cascading curls looked incredible in the throwback and were a far cry from her typical straight style that she adopted in more recent years.

Despite never appearing on SNL, Céline has been impersonated multiple times with hilarious results.

More recently, pop megastar Ariana Grande perfectly encapsulated the Quebecer in all her mannerisms on the variety show. "If they're doing that, [I] must've done something right," Céline said at the time.

The fresh-faced beauty looked so youthful in the picture and has a handful of strict beauty rules that she swears by to maintain her skin.

"Clean face, moisturize, and keep your products that you use clean," she said on This Morning. "Choose oil-based formulas," she added. "If it's water-based and I tear up, it will streak. If it's oil-based, it doesn't budge."

Finally, the key to beauty for Céline is feeling confident in her own skin. "Maybe you're not out there on stage or out there on TV, but we all have a voice. Because we are worth it. We have dreams. Feeling beautiful makes you feel strong. And feeling strong makes you succeed," she explained.

Céline's sweet throwback comes just days after she shared a sweet message of grief following the ninth anniversary of her husband's death.

"Here's to sharing the love on this special day. Hug your loved ones, phone a friend—and forget not to love yourself a little extra today. #happyvalentinesday" she wrote via Instagram, alongside an image of the couple tightly hugging on stage.

Céline's husband, René Angélil, passed away in 2016 at the age of 73 following a battle with throat cancer.

"René, we can’t believe you've been gone nine years already," she wrote in a separate post that showcased her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

"Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I. You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…We love you - Céline xx…"