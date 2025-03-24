What the Spring Equinox means for your zodiac sign 

Feeling a new sense of energy this month? Well, it's not just to do with the lighter mornings, warmer days and sunshine breaking through the clouds on your commute.

In astrology, the Spring Equinox (20th March) is considered the true beginning of the astrological year because it aligns with the start of Aries season, the first sign of the zodiac.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, energy, and new beginnings, making this a powerful time for fresh starts, bold decisions, setting intentions for the year ahead and a spiritual renewal.

© Getty Images Spring is the best time to set intentions for the year

Why is the Spring Equinox a good time to set intentions for the year?

It might seem unnatural to set goals for the year when the calendar is already a quarter of the way through, but this process actually follows a natural reset that aligns with the Earth's cycles and astrological energy, making it an even more powerful time for setting intentions.

Over a third of people in the UK feel pressure to set New Year resolutions, but almost 30% break these in the first week, a number which rises to 80% by mid year.

In January, many people struggle with low energy, winter blues, and post-festive season fatigue - making it an unnatural time to reinvent yourself. The Spring Equinox, on the other hand, marks the rebirth of nature - longer days, renewed energy, and a natural push toward growth. Just as plants start to bloom, so can our goals and ambitions.

How the Spring Equinox affects your star sign

© Getty This time of year is the best time to embrace new beginnings

As the Sun moves into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, a surge of fresh energy and motivation affects every sign in unique ways.

This fiery season encourages bold action, personal growth, and stepping into new beginnings. Here's what it means for your zodiac sign…