I developed hay fever in perimenopause – these 9 tips saved me

Having spent most of my twenties and thirties watching others sniffling and sneezing their way through spring and summer, I would secretly thank God for not giving me hay fever.

The sunny seasons are all about sunshine, daffodils and picnics in the park, I couldn't imagine how it would feel for them to be ruined by itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, difficulty in breathing and constantly sneezing.

Well, if jinxing yourself is a thing, let's just say, I jinxed myself five years ago and officially became a hay fever sufferer.

Nadia didn't experience hay fever - until menopause

Why does hay fever come on in adulthood?

I went through a lot of change and this is what I attribute to bringing on my hay fever.

We had our first Covid lockdown, my marriage was at its rockiest with stress levels at an all-time high and I had started my journey into perimenopause.

Hay fever in menopause

Whilst research on the effects that menopause has on allergens is limited, current evidence suggests that menopause can impact histamine production in the body.,

During menopause, oestrogen levels start to decline but there are also times we may experience surges in oestrogen.

Oestrogen and histamine have a relationship whereby oestrogen triggers the release of histamine, and histamine then triggers the release of more oestrogen, thus entering a vicious cycle.

To make matters worse, oestrogen impairs the enzyme DAO, which is pivotal in getting rid of these very same histamines. You may remember times in your past when symptoms have been at their worst during periods of high oestrogen such as your teenage years when periods first started, mid-cycle at ovulation or for me, during perimenopause.

Natural ways to ease hay fever

I was desperate to find a natural way to keep my histamine levels low and avoid flare ups as they were affecting my day-to-day life, including severe fatigue.

After weeks of research, here is what I trialled, tested and worked for easing hay fever.

5 natural antihistamines that worked for me

Turmeric for hay fever

This deep golden-orange spice known for adding colour and flavour to food and has lots of healing properties. It prevents the release of histamine and you can take curcumin tablets as well as use the spice itself in your cooking.

Turmeric can be helpful for hay fever

Ginger for hay fever

Ginger is an antihistamine which is also great for the immune system. I end my day by chopping a piece of ginger, putting it in a mug with hot water and sipping while in bed.

Quercetin for hay fever

This powerful antioxidant also acts as an antihistamine. The highest levels are found in fresh capers (although you can eat them salted too) and onions.

Thyme for hay fever

Thyme is a herb with high levels of vitamin C, along with a variety of anti-inflammatory compounds that work together to help block histamine and prevent the release of histamine from mast cells.

I use thyme liberally in my food and have read many people make thyme tea.

Watercress

Watercress is a potent antihistamine and is easy to use in salad or scattered into broths and soups.

In addition to making use of natural antihistamines, I added the following hacks in to my lifestyle routine to help outsmart my hay fever allergies and get rid of my symptoms.

My hay fever hacks

Avoid refined sugar

This is mainly due to its inflammatory properties. Removing it from my diet was so much easier after doing a refined-sugar detox earlier in the year, but nonetheless I had a massive fail over the weekend and realised how much it makes my hay fever flare up.

I indulged in a tiramisu which was delish but loaded with refined sugar. Within a few hours my eyes were bright red and puffy, I had a scratchy throat, itchy eyes, difficulty breathing and general irritability.

I was sprawled on the sofa with an icepack over my eyes feeling sorry for myself, a sight for sore eyes, no pun intended.

Probiotics

These are the good bacteria found in your gut and recent studies show that they can help with sinusitis, which many people experience during hay fever season.

When choosing probiotics, make sure to look for strains that contain 25-50 billion CFU. I am currently using a probiotic by Better Menopause's 'Better Gut' which has 50 billion CFUs of six beneficial bacteria strains to help restore your gut during perimenopause.

You can also include natural probiotics in your diet with foods such as kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi.

Red light therapy

There are nasal probes out there that emit red light into the nasal cavity to target cells that release histamine by reducing inflammation. Sadly, I don't have a red light emitting nasal probe, so I improvised and used my red-light face mask by Nooance, which brought me relief from my itchy eyes as well as nasal congestion and the added bonus was it left my skin glowing!

Stress coping strategies

Stress triggers the release of cortisol which can cause inflammation in the body. This may worsen hay fever symptoms such as nasal congestion, sneezing and itchy eyes. My coping methods to de-stress include warm baths with Epsom salts and deep belly breathing.

I also visited reflexologist Melinda Bernath at Back 2 Wellbeing who put me at ease while prodding into points in my feet. She explained: "Feet hold many nerve endings and applying pressure on specific points can help to relax the body and activate the immune system.

These reflexology techniques can help to relieve hay fever symptoms such as itchy eyes and blocked sinuses.

Overcoming hay fever

I am relieved to say that after a few weeks of trial and error, I am finally coming back to a state of balance and feel human again.

My eyes are no longer puffy or itchy and I can breathe freely. Sadly, I haven't found a magic pill that can cure it all, but with these natural hacks I hope you can prepare your body to help relieve your symptoms and enjoy the spring and summer.

